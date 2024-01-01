 Maybe the most soul crushing loss in my fandom | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Maybe the most soul crushing loss in my fandom

I had the experence of being at the game today, i have never in 50 plus years watching this team been left with such a rancid taste in my mouth. We all saw what happened, no need to rehash the particulars, this team is beaten, everybody quit today. Tyreek is clearly not himself, Austin Jackson and Armstead were both on the sideline seemingly working on footwork and stretching like they were hurt, which they were. The defense was horrific, only days ago i thought we could go all the way, now i see no path for us going forward.
 
Sorry you had to see that in person!
 
It was grim. I'm glad I decided to travel out west rather than go to this game.
 
It was just a regular season game and we live to fight again said some Native American Warrior.
 
You have to lower expectations when a fan of this team and expect to be let down because 100% of the time since 1974 thats been the result
 
