Maybe the most soul crushing loss in my fandom

I had the experence of being at the game today, i have never in 50 plus years watching this team been left with such a rancid taste in my mouth. We all saw what happened, no need to rehash the particulars, this team is beaten, everybody quit today. Tyreek is clearly not himself, Austin Jackson and Armstead were both on the sideline seemingly working on footwork and stretching like they were hurt, which they were. The defense was horrific, only days ago i thought we could go all the way, now i see no path for us going forward.