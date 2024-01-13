 Maybe the weather helps after all.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Maybe the weather helps after all..

Not what you think I mean.

I’m used to this miserable ****. Every winter. I’m four hours north of KC, currently 4 degrees and dropping fast. Blizzard conditions, they called off the plows and salters. That means it sucks and won’t get better for awhile.

But it might in KC. Our greatest (on paper) threats are neutralized by this weather. That’s Wads and Hill.

So I’m hoping the game plan has changed to what we all know it should’ve been for some time.

Run heavy. Throws under 10 yards. None of this bright lights big city deep bomb BS that hasn’t worked in awhile. Work the piss outta Smythe.

And we’ll be OK.

So…hoping coach is as smart as they say.
 
I like and agree with your points, but this really could have gone in one of the other existing weather threads (or the game thread) rather than creating a new one lol.
 
That's what we should do......but we'll see if Mike McDaniel is willing to adapt and not be so stubborn/ignorant.
 
Could just trick the **** out of them and just come out throwing bomb after bomb after bomb on every single play and hopefully go up 14 nothing. Then run the entire rest of the game. Crazier things have happened.
 
mega-fin-love said:
Could just trick the **** out of them and just come out throwing bomb after bomb after bomb on every single play and hopefully go up 14 nothing. Then run the entire rest of the game. Crazier things have happened.
Click to expand...
Think About It GIF by Identity
 
Ahhh, fooy. Play-action bomb to Hill out the gates. They'll never see it coming... you know... cuz of the f@cking blizzard 😈
 

I just hope it neutralizes home field advantage by less fans coming to the game
 
Can’t just run it on every down....KC will load up the LOS......have to mix it up. What we need to do is not turn the ball over and not have negative plays where we lose 4 or 5 yards on first down
 
