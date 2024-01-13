Maybe the weather helps after all..

multistage
Not what you think I mean.
I’m used to this miserable ****. Every winter. I’m four hours north of KC, currently 4 degrees and dropping fast. Blizzard conditions, they called off the plows and salters. That means it sucks and won’t get better for awhile.
But it might in KC. Our greatest (on paper) threats are neutralized by this weather. That’s Wads and Hill.
So I’m hoping the game plan has changed to what we all know it should’ve been for some time.
Run heavy. Throws under 10 yards. None of this bright lights big city deep bomb BS that hasn’t worked in awhile. Work the piss outta Smythe.
And we’ll be OK.
So…hoping coach is as smart as they say.
