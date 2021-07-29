Maybe there's solution to keep Xavien Howard

NYPhinzFan
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 28, 2007
- Messages
- 1,802
- Reaction score
- 315
- Location
- New York City
Possible X contract solution
Based on this article it appears that X and his agent David Canter proposed moving $4M in future compensation to 2021 as a short term solution. If true, this seems like an easy fix.
Based on this article it appears that X and his agent David Canter proposed moving $4M in future compensation to 2021 as a short term solution. If true, this seems like an easy fix.