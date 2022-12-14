Maybe this will Make Fans Feel Better

It's tough to get rid of that stench that was the Dolphins offense against the Chargers on Sunday. Especially knowing that Miami has to be at its best against Buffalo this week to even have a chance.



Okay, now here's what might pick you up a little bit. All of Miami's losses are to teams with winning records. With few exceptions, the Dolphins were in all these games. Even against the Chargers, with that putrid offensive performance, Miami had a chance.



The team has received good news on the injury front with Jeff Wilson and Terron Armstead. Armstead being able to play is huge.



It's just about the coaching staff now making adjustments. Think about this. If linebackers are playing deeper against Miami, there should be some chunk yards in the run game. We know Tua can deliver in the short passing game. Make teams defend the entire field and the Dolphins could be an even harder out.



It's clearly disappointing the way the team has played the last two weeks. But maybe this was the best time for a setback. At least McDaniel now knows what changes need to be made.



The season is not lost.