McCoach has improved

Say what you will about getting away from the run in the 2nd half - I don’t know how I feel about it because in the end we won the game. But I want to talk about some things that he did that played a huge role in winning the game that I don’t think he would have done last year:



No 1 - 4th and goal early in the game tied at 7, I could swear he goes for it last year. He does the responsible thing and takes the easy 3 points.



No 2 - holy balls at 0:09 left in the half. We haven’t tried scoring points in that situation since Shula-Marino. I loved it. Huge decision.



No 3 - we got the plays in on time. How do we know this? No delay of games, but more impressive the fact that we had all 3 timeouts at the end of both halves. We did that like 1 time all last year.



No 4 - 4th and 7. It was the perfect spot on the field to go for it. A punt there is pointless and too far for a FG…. Good decision.



All of this “little” things added up to help win a close game. Kudos to McCoach.