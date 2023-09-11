 McCoach has improved | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McCoach has improved

Say what you will about getting away from the run in the 2nd half - I don’t know how I feel about it because in the end we won the game. But I want to talk about some things that he did that played a huge role in winning the game that I don’t think he would have done last year:

No 1 - 4th and goal early in the game tied at 7, I could swear he goes for it last year. He does the responsible thing and takes the easy 3 points.

No 2 - holy balls at 0:09 left in the half. We haven’t tried scoring points in that situation since Shula-Marino. I loved it. Huge decision.

No 3 - we got the plays in on time. How do we know this? No delay of games, but more impressive the fact that we had all 3 timeouts at the end of both halves. We did that like 1 time all last year.

No 4 - 4th and 7. It was the perfect spot on the field to go for it. A punt there is pointless and too far for a FG…. Good decision.

All of this “little” things added up to help win a close game. Kudos to McCoach.
 
We had 2 timeouts at the end of the 1st half. We used a time out when Herbert was short of the first before the field goal.
 
Fair enough. Last year we used more timeouts to avoid delay penalties probably more than any team in history lol. It was a really good game by McCoach.
 
He’s improved some, still too early to tell until a month in but he also still made a few of his old mistakes again. That clock was getting very shot quite a few times there
 
Game recognize game. This was a shootout, our passing weapons were destroying their secondary. Their running weapons were destroying our DL. Both defenses were atrocious. You have to lean into what is working until it doesn't. If the Chargers refused to address Hill getting record yardage, you go to him until they do. I don't fault him for straying from the run on this one, the Chargers are a different team than last year.

If it continues, I will be worried for sure. Balance is key against most teams. But McDaniel does seem to have a knack for figuring out weaknesses and exploiting which is one of the most important traits an OC or HC can have.

But yeah, I mentioned this previously, he has seemed to address the play calling in on time yet kept the aggressiveness as well, love it.
 
I felt like the offense ran the plays w more decisiveness / better pace than last year. I am hopeful that we can keep it up.
 
definitely some ballsy calls today. He got the win and that’s what matters. Called what was needed to get it done. The concerning thing is lack of any commitment to running and the extreme imbalance of pass to run calls. It was a 50 to 15 ratio. You’d think we were losing by 28.
 
I hear you and ideally we will see more balance. To be fair, they weren’t stopping our passes and so many plays were going for huge gains.
 
