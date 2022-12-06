 McD and the Running Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McD and the Running Game

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,730
Reaction score
28,059
I'm really baffled how a guy that was known as a run guru and comes from the 49ers( a heavy running team) so adverse to running the damn ball?

I honestly don't get it.

It's one thing if you have a healthy OL and can pass protect with the best of them.

But how are you attempting to pass as much or even more when your OL is shot to hell and your QB is getting folded like an accordion?




What am i missin here?
 
Last edited:
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,200
Reaction score
11,986
Location
Ft. Myers
I think he was using reverse psychology on Shanahan. He knew that Shanahan knew that he likes to run the ball, figuring Shanahan wanted to stop him from doing what he likes to do, he decided to throw the ball.

It didnt help that we fell behind and had some 3 and outs.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
7,743
Reaction score
15,332
Location
Borneo
ANUFan said:
I'm really baffled how a guy that was known as a run guru and comes from the 49ers( a heavy running team) so adverse to running the damn ball?

I honestly don't get it.

It's one thing if you have a healthy OL and can pass protect with the best of them.

But how are you attempting to pass as much and even more when your OL is shot to hell and your QB is getting folded like an accordion?




What am i missin here?
Click to expand...
You’re preaching to the choir
It’s my biggest issue with him
I get he loves the RPO and it’s effective because Tua loves it, but what about a two TE set blocking. Of course minus MG who’s useless
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,383
Reaction score
22,804
Location
New Jersey
ANUFan said:
I'm really baffled how a guy that was known as a run guru and comes from the 49ers( a heavy running team) so adverse to running the damn ball?

I honestly don't get it.

It's one thing if you have a healthy OL and can pass protect with the best of them.

But how are you attempting to pass as much and even more when your OL is shot to hell and your QB is getting folded like an accordion?




What am i missin here?
Click to expand...
Perhaps he’s falling into the same trap that Shula fell into w Marino. When you can get huge, chunk plays so regularly the run becomes uninteresting?

I mean, he’s calling plays to the strength of his personnel but if you don’t commit to running, no one will take you seriously (as in a threat to run).
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
21,383
Reaction score
22,804
Location
New Jersey
EasyRider said:
You’re preaching to the choir
It’s my biggest issue with him
I get he loves the RPO and it’s effective because Tua loves it, but what about a two TE set blocking. Of course minus MG who’s useless
Click to expand...
MG - can’t block. Can’t catch contested balls 🏈. He’s a goner
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,730
Reaction score
28,059
Avigatorx said:
I think he was using reverse psychology on Shanahan. He knew that Shanahan knew that he likes to run the ball, figuring Shanahan wanted to stop him from doing what he likes to do, he decided to throw the ball.

It didnt help that we fell behind and had some 3 and outs.
Click to expand...

He likes to run the ball? Where? What games this season?

Shannon played right into his tendencies.

Even with a decimated OL...McD Still wanted to pass...pass..pass...even when the game was close and clearly managable.
 
The Gov

The Gov

Platonic McDaniel Lover
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
2,473
Reaction score
11,081
Age
36
Location
North Carolina
Being a first time head coach, I think he is just sticking with what has worked for him without rocking the boat as it were. But yes to echo others thoughts, we need to establish some kind of running game to really get into the heads of opposing D's and ultimately get to where we want to be. Wilson is a very good RB, utilize that.
 
jfleag61

jfleag61

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 10, 2008
Messages
1,334
Reaction score
420
Age
61
Location
maryland
royalshank said:
Perhaps he’s falling into the same trap that Shula fell into w Marino. When you can get huge, chunk plays so regularly the run becomes uninteresting?

I mean, he’s calling plays to the strength of his personnel but if you don’t commit to running, no one will take you seriously (as in a threat to run).
Click to expand...
Marino checked out of plenty of run plays!
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,200
Reaction score
11,986
Location
Ft. Myers
ANUFan said:
He likes to run the ball? Where? What games this season?

Shannon played right into his tendencies.

Even with a decimated OL...McD Still wanted to pass...pass..pass...even when the game was close and clearly managable.
Click to expand...
McDaniel was the run game specialist with SF.

We just happen to suck at running the ball. Our oline cant open holes.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,730
Reaction score
28,059
royalshank said:
Perhaps he’s falling into the same trap that Shula fell into w Marino. When you can get huge, chunk plays so regularly the run becomes uninteresting?

I mean, he’s calling plays to the strength of his personnel but if you don’t commit to running, no one will take you seriously (as in a threat to run).
Click to expand...

Further, How can you get better at it if you aren't attempting it in real games?
McD seems like the type if he runs a play or two and it doesn't generate a huge running play he just abandons it.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,730
Reaction score
28,059
Avigatorx said:
McDaniel was the run game specialist with SF.

We just happen to suck at running the ball. Our oline cant open holes.
Click to expand...

I beg to differ man.
You can't get better at it if you're not giving it a meaningful attempt.

Please, you mean to tell me the "run game" specialist can't find ways to generate 1 yard for a conversion?

Especially when you have the recieving threats we do that makes every defense pause for a second or two?
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,200
Reaction score
11,986
Location
Ft. Myers
ANUFan said:
Further, How can you get better at it if you aren't attempting it in real games?
McD seems like the type if he runs a play or two and it doesn't generate a huge running play he just abandons it.
Click to expand...
We have a patchwork with oline that was missing 2 starters. I cant blame him for putting the ball in the hands of his best playmakers to try scraping out a win.

It just didnt work.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
10,200
Reaction score
11,986
Location
Ft. Myers
ANUFan said:
I beg to differ man.
You can't get better at it if you're not giving it a meaningful attempt.

Please you mean to tell me the "run game" specialist can't find ways to generate 1 yard for a conversion?

Especially when you have the recieving threats we do that makes every defense pause for a second or two?
Click to expand...
Look, would you have been happy if we ran the ball 50 times for 2 yards a carry? Those are the results we would have gotten with what we have.

Our offense isnt the problem with this team. Tua had a bad game, thats it.

Our D needs to tighten up though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom