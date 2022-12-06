McD and the Running Game

I'm really baffled how a guy that was known as a run guru and comes from the 49ers( a heavy running team) so adverse to running the damn ball?



I honestly don't get it.



It's one thing if you have a healthy OL and can pass protect with the best of them.



But how are you attempting to pass as much or even more when your OL is shot to hell and your QB is getting folded like an accordion?









What am i missin here?