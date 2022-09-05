McD explains his thinking on going with what we have at CB

On the CBs I see it as the difference between how coaches think and how fans think. A coach looks at at his players and evaluates skills that do or do not translate to NFL success. A coach doesn't dismiss things b/c it's preseason or practice. A fan says things like, " we don't know b/c that was preseason", "we need to bring in "proven" players".



He touched on the RBs over-lapping and more scheme specific skills. He didn't specify, for obvious reasons, but here are my guesses as to what he was thinking:



Mostert: Perfect outside zone runner, some pass catching ability, but probably limited to simple routes.



Edmonds: Good three down back. Lacks the speed to fully take advantage of outside zone seams, but shifty and sudden enough to run inside or out. The best receiving back in the group.



Ahmed: Better outside zone than inside zone runner. Decent receiving back out of the backfield.



Gaskin: Decent inside zone runner and good receiving back out of the backfield (second in that area behind Edmonds). Not a fit for outside zone and wasn't used that way in the preseason.