McD love this guy

I know there’s been a lot of hate going around for this guy since Monday night, but screw all you knee jerk, fairweather fans! He’s the best Coach this team has had since Shula and you want to get rid of him? Take your adderall and calm down, he’ll get it right. I was as pissed as anyone after Monday night but this guy has been nothing but a class act and a true leader of men. He was just on a 3 game winning streak and loses one and yall ready to jump ship? Let me know when you decide so I can push you off myself.