McD need to talk to Ross

Look everyone here knows I didn’t like McD after year one and to be honest I didn’t like the hire to begin with, I wanted Payton, but that’s besides the point at this point.



We don’t know what Ross is gonna do with McD and we don’t know what conversations were had between them. But right now we all know Tua cannot play another down.



McD needs to sit Ross down and say “look Mr Ross, I know my job is on the line and all but Tua cannot help us win at this point, he’s done. We don’t know what we have in Ewers but we need to find out if he can be a solid backup in this league. I don’t know you already made a decision on my future here but I think moving forward I need to to start Ewers the last three games and see if he is a solid backup for us in the future. The season is lost but I’m willing to start this kid to see what we have without being judged on these last three games”



Now, would love if the kid gets to start the last three games and McD still gets canned but that conversation needs to happen