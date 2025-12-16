 McD need to talk to Ross | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McD need to talk to Ross

Look everyone here knows I didn’t like McD after year one and to be honest I didn’t like the hire to begin with, I wanted Payton, but that’s besides the point at this point.

We don’t know what Ross is gonna do with McD and we don’t know what conversations were had between them. But right now we all know Tua cannot play another down.

McD needs to sit Ross down and say “look Mr Ross, I know my job is on the line and all but Tua cannot help us win at this point, he’s done. We don’t know what we have in Ewers but we need to find out if he can be a solid backup in this league. I don’t know you already made a decision on my future here but I think moving forward I need to to start Ewers the last three games and see if he is a solid backup for us in the future. The season is lost but I’m willing to start this kid to see what we have without being judged on these last three games”

Now, would love if the kid gets to start the last three games and McD still gets canned but that conversation needs to happen
 
They speak after each game. From what I’ve heard from people close to Ross is that he genuinely likes McDummy. If what they’re saying is true I can see a conversation taking place just like what you described above.
 
McDaniel does not need approval from Ross to bench Tua. He can do that any time.
The problem is bigger. No QB on the roster is worth sht. And McDaniel was a decision maker on that QB room. For the past four years in including the $220 mil contract.
You have a reading comprehension no one said he needed permission

IMG_1098.jpeg
 
Still doesn’t explain horrible clock management, terrible play calling and team unprepared for big games on the road. Tua is definitely holding this team back. But Mike is not helping. This team has been in serious decline since Titans loss. We fired GM. Let new GM hire new coach, so they all have the same vision.
 
He does not need approval from Ross. He needs to worry about the team, getting things right, not about his job and telling Ross not to judge him.
You’re still lost dude. No one said anything about needing approval. You still have a reading comprehension problem 😂
 
You’re still lost dude. No one said anything about needing approval. You still have a reading comprehension problem 😂
When you figure out that McDaniel does not need to go to Ross to tell him "do not judge me for starting Ewers and losing," when you figure that out, then you will understand why McDaniel is a failed executive and not a failed coach.
 
He does not need approval from Ross. He needs to worry about the team, getting things right, not about his job and telling Ross not to judge him.
Here here, let me be kind and spell this out for ya. Basically saying to Ross “hey look, I don’t know if you’re getting rid of me or not, maybe you’ve judged me or you’re still judging. Just don’t judge me on these last three games while I start a 7th rounder to see if he has a future as our backup while we already know our season is over as far as playoffs”

Get it now. No asking permission and no asking for approval just asking to not judge me while I start a 7th rounder that your beloved Grier drafted for us
 
When you figure out that McDaniel does not need to go to Ross to tell him "do not judge me for starting Ewers and losing," when you figure that out, then you will understand why McDaniel is a failed executive and not a failed coach.
Are you that dense. In first sentence I already said I couldn’t stand him from the start and he shouldn’t be a coach. Wow, you just don’t read **** you just respond to feel like you have some input here 😂
 
Wait, so you don't think mcdummy has failed as an HC? Just failed as an exec?

Is that what you meant?
Yes. He did not fail as a head coach. He was hired for his Xs and Os and he delivered that, and that part is good and we want it.
He failed as a decision maker in the executive team. After Tua's four season with the team he decided to extend him. In other words that was his bet for the Super Bowl run. That was after the KC playoff game disaster. Then after the last season's failure he continued with Tua. Then after Grier was fired for the past 5 weeks he continued with Tua.
That's just the Tua issue. There are more issues with building the QB rooms with poor backups. And there is more all around the roster.
He is done. He cannot be trusted. worthless and irresponsible.
(I do not do the Al Davis routine criticizing the time out, in game decision making, and bs like that.)
 
I'm all in on the bench Tua idea, but McDaniel is trying to save his job by getting as many wins as possible. Zach Wilson is probably worse and Ewers may look horrific in training camp. Also, if these guys aren't "getting" the offense, then it's a disservice to the other players on the team to put them for the starter. Yes, Tua sucks, but they may suck more.
 
