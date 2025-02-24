McD ranks high in play calling duties ... just a messenger

mwestberry
How do you explain his ranking?He’s a bottom 10 play caller maybe the worst in the league. Just look at our struggles on 3rd and short and the amount of backwards drive killing plays we’ve had. I can’t even begin the count the amount of times we’ve been on the 40 and have run a backwards play that killed the drive or went on 4th and came away with no points. Hes shown little to no adjustments in game in 3 years and when teams figure out his original plan he gets killed.
People confuse play design and scheme with play calling. When he can sit down and watch film and come up with a scheme and pre plan drives he’s almost unmatched. Can’t find the stats but I’d bet we rank one of the best 1st drive teams in the league. Same thing first drive second half when he can sit down and study the defense he might be the best in the league but once teams adjust and his original plan is figured out and he needs to call drives on the fly, he’s awful.
Ideally letting him plan the original scheme and play design then passing plays off to another caller that can focus solely on the offense and calling plays. It’s clear to anyone paying attention that McDaniel can’t multi task and both his job as a head coach and play caller suffer as he tries to juggle the two in game.
If his players can’t get it done by year three it’s obvious he doesn’t know how to call plays for his personnel.How do you explain his ranking?
Is the "horrible play call" due to the players not executing?
Is it because the defense he's facing is really good?
Truly, I don't know. Like everyone, I see the results and the continued failure just at the time the team needs a spark ... or a first down in a critical moment.
I don't know why the Dolphins struggle getting short yardage when NEEDED while teams around the league seem to be more consistent.
I can't believe it's solely on play calling because regardless of the call, players have to execute the play better than the D executes stopping the play.
The thing is, the offense has had real time practices and should know the play much better than the D and with that advantage the offense should win more often than it loses imo.
I can't disagree ...If his players can’t get it done by year three it’s obvious he doesn’t know how to call plays for his personnel.
Good article, thanks for sharing!
I have never seen rankings in this area ... I guess folks that watch the games disagree ..
Rankings are just a subjective thing for the most part but watching McD on a regular basis how can he possibly be ranked that high. I really pay no mind to that ****I can't disagree ...
How do you explain his ranking?
Does the ranking system have merit in your opinion?