McD ranks high in play calling duties ... just a messenger

He’s a bottom 10 play caller maybe the worst in the league. Just look at our struggles on 3rd and short and the amount of backwards drive killing plays we’ve had. I can’t even begin the count the amount of times we’ve been on the 40 and have run a backwards play that killed the drive or went on 4th and came away with no points. Hes shown little to no adjustments in game in 3 years and when teams figure out his original plan he gets killed.



People confuse play design and scheme with play calling. When he can sit down and watch film and come up with a scheme and pre plan drives he’s almost unmatched. Can’t find the stats but I’d bet we rank one of the best 1st drive teams in the league. Same thing first drive second half when he can sit down and study the defense he might be the best in the league but once teams adjust and his original plan is figured out and he needs to call drives on the fly, he’s awful.



Ideally letting him plan the original scheme and play design then passing plays off to another caller that can focus solely on the offense and calling plays. It’s clear to anyone paying attention that McDaniel can’t multi task and both his job as a head coach and play caller suffer as he tries to juggle the two in game.