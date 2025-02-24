 McD ranks high in play calling duties ... just a messenger | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McD ranks high in play calling duties ... just a messenger

mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
4,772
Reaction score
12,054
We can debate exactly where McDaniel belongs on this list, but it's pretty clear he should be in the top half and a top 10 ranking seems legit as well.

I have never seen rankings in this area ... I guess folks that watch the games disagree .. :shrug:
 
He’s a bottom 10 play caller maybe the worst in the league. Just look at our struggles on 3rd and short and the amount of backwards drive killing plays we’ve had. I can’t even begin the count the amount of times we’ve been on the 40 and have run a backwards play that killed the drive or went on 4th and came away with no points. Hes shown little to no adjustments in game in 3 years and when teams figure out his original plan he gets killed.

People confuse play design and scheme with play calling. When he can sit down and watch film and come up with a scheme and pre plan drives he’s almost unmatched. Can’t find the stats but I’d bet we rank one of the best 1st drive teams in the league. Same thing first drive second half when he can sit down and study the defense he might be the best in the league but once teams adjust and his original plan is figured out and he needs to call drives on the fly, he’s awful.

Ideally letting him plan the original scheme and play design then passing plays off to another caller that can focus solely on the offense and calling plays. It’s clear to anyone paying attention that McDaniel can’t multi task and both his job as a head coach and play caller suffer as he tries to juggle the two in game.
 
MARINO1384 said:
He’s a bottom 10 play caller maybe the worst in the league. Just look at our struggles on 3rd and short and the amount of backwards drive killing plays we’ve had. I can’t even begin the count the amount of times we’ve been on the 40 and have run a backwards play that killed the drive or went on 4th and came away with no points. Hes shown little to no adjustments in game in 3 years and when teams figure out his original plan he gets killed.

People confuse play design and scheme with play calling. When he can sit down and watch film and come up with a scheme and pre plan drives he’s almost unmatched. Can’t find the stats but I’d bet we rank one of the best 1st drive teams in the league. Same thing first drive second half when he can sit down and study the defense he might be the best in the league but once teams adjust and his original plan is figured out and he needs to call drives on the fly, he’s awful.

Ideally letting him plan the original scheme and play design then passing plays off to another caller that can focus solely on the offense and calling plays. It’s clear to anyone paying attention that McDaniel can’t multi task and both his job as a head coach and play caller suffer as he tries to juggle the two in game.
Click to expand...
How do you explain his ranking?

Is the "horrible play call" due to the players not executing?
Is it because the defense he's facing is really good?

Truly, I don't know. Like everyone, I see the results and the continued failure just at the time the team needs a spark ... or a first down in a critical moment.

I don't know why the Dolphins struggle getting short yardage when NEEDED while teams around the league seem to be more consistent.

I can't believe it's solely on play calling because regardless of the call, players have to execute the play better than the D executes stopping the play.
The thing is, the offense has had real time practices and should know the play much better than the D and with that advantage the offense should win more often than it loses imo. :cheers:
 
MARINO1384 said:
He’s a bottom 10 play caller maybe the worst in the league. Just look at our struggles on 3rd and short and the amount of backwards drive killing plays we’ve had. I can’t even begin the count the amount of times we’ve been on the 40 and have run a backwards play that killed the drive or went on 4th and came away with no points. Hes shown little to no adjustments in game in 3 years and when teams figure out his original plan he gets killed.

People confuse play design and scheme with play calling. When he can sit down and watch film and come up with a scheme and pre plan drives he’s almost unmatched. Can’t find the stats but I’d bet we rank one of the best 1st drive teams in the league. Same thing first drive second half when he can sit down and study the defense he might be the best in the league but once teams adjust and his original plan is figured out and he needs to call drives on the fly, he’s awful.

Ideally letting him plan the original scheme and play design then passing plays off to another caller that can focus solely on the offense and calling plays. It’s clear to anyone paying attention that McDaniel can’t multi task and both his job as a head coach and play caller suffer as he tries to juggle the two in game.
Click to expand...
Really good accurate and spot on post
 
mwestberry said:
How do you explain his ranking?

Is the "horrible play call" due to the players not executing?
Is it because the defense he's facing is really good?

Truly, I don't know. Like everyone, I see the results and the continued failure just at the time the team needs a spark ... or a first down in a critical moment.

I don't know why the Dolphins struggle getting short yardage when NEEDED while teams around the league seem to be more consistent.

I can't believe it's solely on play calling because regardless of the call, players have to execute the play better than the D executes stopping the play.
The thing is, the offense has had real time practices and should know the play much better than the D and with that advantage the offense should win more often than it loses imo. :cheers:
Click to expand...
If his players can’t get it done by year three it’s obvious he doesn’t know how to call plays for his personnel.
 
EasyRider said:
If his players can’t get it done by year three it’s obvious he doesn’t know how to call plays for his personnel.
Click to expand...
I can't disagree ...

How do you explain his ranking?

Does the ranking system have merit in your opinion? :cheers:
 
mwestberry said:
How do you explain his ranking?

Is the "horrible play call" due to the players not executing?
Is it because the defense he's facing is really good?

Truly, I don't know. Like everyone, I see the results and the continued failure just at the time the team needs a spark ... or a first down in a critical moment.

I don't know why the Dolphins struggle getting short yardage when NEEDED while teams around the league seem to be more consistent.

I can't believe it's solely on play calling because regardless of the call, players have to execute the play better than the D executes stopping the play.
The thing is, the offense has had real time practices and should know the play much better than the D and with that advantage the offense should win more often than it loses imo. :cheers:
Click to expand...

Because these people don’t watch the team they simply look at numbers.

Numbers are inflated as some teams never adjust usually the weaker teams. There was that period in 2022 when we were putting away teams by half scoring every drive but that was teams that just weren’t good and their DC’s weren’t adjusting.

If you want to see McDaniel as a play caller on the fly once teams adjust just look at any Buffalo game, kc game, vs San Fran/chargers in 2022. Chargers weren’t even a good team but Brandon Staley, who’s actually a really good defensive mind took McDaniel personally for some reason and decided to draw up a game plan finally and absolutely sent McDaniel home in a body bag.

His play calling is one of the primary we struggle vs good teams because they adjust and his gameplan no longer works come the 3rd drive and beyond.
 
mwestberry said:
We can debate exactly where McDaniel belongs on this list, but it's pretty clear he should be in the top half and a top 10 ranking seems legit as well.

I have never seen rankings in this area ... I guess folks that watch the games disagree .. :shrug:
Click to expand...
Good article, thanks for sharing!

I don't have an issue with the article or the result. 2022 and 2023 were fun an innovative years with the Fins offense....2024 not so much. McD has certainly had a positive impact on our offensive abilities. There are still areas he needs to improve in, such as the offensive line (pass pro and run game) and getting back to some balance between the downfield attack and the short passing game, but his ranking on this list without knowing the criteria doesn't surprise me at all
 
mwestberry said:
I can't disagree ...

How do you explain his ranking?

Does the ranking system have merit in your opinion? :cheers:
Click to expand...
Rankings are just a subjective thing for the most part but watching McD on a regular basis how can he possibly be ranked that high. I really pay no mind to that ****
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom