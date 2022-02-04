McDaniel 2nd Interview Today Moore Second Interview Sat

Fin-Loco
Mike McDaniel, Kellen Moore interviewing with Dolphins Friday and Saturday - ProFootballTalk
This week has been filled with a lot of discussion about allegations of misconduct made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but the team will be moving on with their hunt for his replacement as we head into the weekend.Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers offensive coordinator Mike...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Hopefully we’re introducing the mad scientist McDaniel on Monday…