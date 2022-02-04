 McDaniel 2nd Interview Today Moore Second Interview Sat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel 2nd Interview Today Moore Second Interview Sat

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Chief Viceroy of Locolandia & VP of Toothpick Div.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
15,820
Reaction score
39,039
Location
The United Federation of Locolandia!
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Mike McDaniel, Kellen Moore interviewing with Dolphins Friday and Saturday - ProFootballTalk

This week has been filled with a lot of discussion about allegations of misconduct made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but the team will be moving on with their hunt for his replacement as we head into the weekend.Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers offensive coordinator Mike...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Hopefully we’re introducing the mad scientist McDaniel on Monday…
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Joined
Mar 10, 2005
Messages
3,947
Reaction score
2,400
Fin-Loco said:
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Mike McDaniel, Kellen Moore interviewing with Dolphins Friday and Saturday - ProFootballTalk

This week has been filled with a lot of discussion about allegations of misconduct made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, but the team will be moving on with their hunt for his replacement as we head into the weekend.Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers offensive coordinator Mike...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Hopefully we’re introducing the mad scientist McDaniel on Monday…
Click to expand...
Or today
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,399
Reaction score
21,597
Location
Bahamas
DolphinsFanLover said:
I am going to laugh if Dolphins hire Moore over McDaniel and that would be icing on the cake on how the Dolphins are a dysfunctional franchise
Click to expand...
Moore has been a hot candidate for a couple of years now. Not my choice as I want McDaniel but it's not like he's an unknown.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
2,009
Reaction score
1,905
At this point I really don't care which of the two. I don't want an interim coach or promotion from within. With all the chaos surrounding the team we need to get our staff assembled and focus on football. Let the drama play out in the courts.
 
S

seble24

Rookie
Joined
Jan 27, 2003
Messages
153
Reaction score
167
andyahs said:
Moore has been a hot candidate for a couple of years now. Not my choice as I want McDaniel but it's not like he's an unknown.
Click to expand...

Very true - a couple of years ago everyone would be frothing at the mouth for him.
 
R

RayStinkle

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 21, 2009
Messages
165
Reaction score
96
There are some things to like about Moore and I think he could be a good candidate:
1. His father was a lifelong coach and Kellen was calling his own plays way back in high school
2. He is basically Tua with less talent so he should have a pretty good idea how to use him successfully
3. He was hired as a coach right away after retiring and even when Garrett was canned McCarthy kept him on.
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2004
Messages
2,782
Reaction score
713
Age
59
Location
Broward, Fl.
Why are they taking soooo long! Flo was fired on black Monday and there has been plenty of time to get this done. The pool of decent assistant coaches is drying up quickly.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
2,364
Reaction score
2,386
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
ChitownPhins28 said:
I cant handle the dumb look on Moore's face. Seriously, he looks like his parents were siblings.
Click to expand...
That and the Cowboys had Way too much talent to go out the way they did. Moore's work, put on display for all to see, was NOT impressive. We got enough failure in our own building. Dont need to be taking on moore.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
2,199
Reaction score
2,426
Location
Albany, NY
PHINSfan said:
Why are they taking soooo long! Flo was fired on black Monday and there has been plenty of time to get this done. The pool of decent assistant coaches is drying up quickly.
Click to expand...
I’m not too concerned about that. I think every candidate has a list of assistants already that they have in mind. If McDaniel is the hire, expect to see a lot of Shanahan-tree position coaches come over
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
15,399
Reaction score
21,597
Location
Bahamas
PHINSfan said:
Why are they taking soooo long! Flo was fired on black Monday and there has been plenty of time to get this done. The pool of decent assistant coaches is drying up quickly.
Click to expand...
I'm not worried about that. Both candidates I'm sure already have coaches in mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom