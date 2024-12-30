 McDaniel Already Laying The Groundwork For Tua NOT To Play Next Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel Already Laying The Groundwork For Tua NOT To Play Next Week

McDaniel said “surgery is not currently on the table” for Tagovailoa but said he has “no idea” whether he would play at the Jets next weekend. McDaniel said it’s not related to the injury to the same hip that required surgery at Alabama. McDaniel’s explanation for why Tagovailoa did not play: “The hip injury, which he sustained in the Houston game, was made worse on one particular play against the 49ers. You see the injury is a little worse and try to forecast how things will heal... based on the previous week’s forecast. We were hoping and anticipating for a timeline similar to that. As the week progressed, we didn’t seem the improvement we [expected]. “Ultimately he absolutely wanted to play. Wasn’t a pain tolerance thing. He not only was super susceptible to a much more significant injury, but a major factor was the lack of strength due to the injury and his inability to protect himself and his teammates within the pocket doing the things he normally has to do. From a medical perspective, it was not an option for him to play.”

"surgery is not currently on the table"

Wow...that means something that is not good.
 
I don't think your subject or quotes match reality.

McD said they were waiting up to today to see if Tua can play, but things didn't improve the way they would have wanted/expected. That doesn't sound like he's going to be out next week.
 
That means even if the Phins had a bye week he probably would not play. This has to be a chess move because we should be able to beat the Jets with Thompson (currently QB 3) if need be and not risk the the STARTING QB health.
 
It's vague as hell though. Up for crazy interpretations. This is alarming regardless. It just may as well be time to move on. Or maybe we wait and see how the week progresses. Rofl that's how I understood it.
 
Samuel L Jackson Glass Movie GIF by Glass
 
I don’t know, to me it just sounds like he was pretty injured, and he wasn’t seeing improvement yet… think like running on a sprained ankle type thing… and so they just want to wait and see.

Obviously, I don’t know **** about ****, but that’s how I’m viewing it.
 
I don't think it's any more vague than any of the other BS that comes out of McDaniel's mouth.

You have to read between the lines, and the fact they were waiting up until today is telling this is an injury they think can heal.
 
What do you call a cuck misquoting another cuck for clicks?


Omar. Oh and also OP.
 
Jets are a complete dumpster fire. We should be able to beat them with Huntley

If we somehow get in the playoffs, I'd expect Tua to play. Or else this be would the second time in 3 years he misses our playoff game fml
 
