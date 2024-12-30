McDaniel Already Laying The Groundwork For Tua NOT To Play Next Week

phinsforlife
McDaniel said “surgery is not currently on the table” for Tagovailoa but said he has “no idea” whether he would play at the Jets next weekend. McDaniel said it’s not related to the injury to the same hip that required surgery at Alabama. McDaniel’s explanation for why Tagovailoa did not play: “The hip injury, which he sustained in the Houston game, was made worse on one particular play against the 49ers. You see the injury is a little worse and try to forecast how things will heal... based on the previous week’s forecast. We were hoping and anticipating for a timeline similar to that. As the week progressed, we didn’t seem the improvement we [expected]. “Ultimately he absolutely wanted to play. Wasn’t a pain tolerance thing. He not only was super susceptible to a much more significant injury, but a major factor was the lack of strength due to the injury and his inability to protect himself and his teammates within the pocket doing the things he normally has to do. From a medical perspective, it was not an option for him to play.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article295147854.html#storylink=cpy
