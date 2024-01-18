McDaniel and the book The Catalyst

A week or 2 ago while watching Hard Knocks I noticed a book on McDaniel's desk called The Catalyst. It was episode 8 at around the 13:37 minute mark. Googling what it was about, I decided to download it on my audible.



So a few days passed and I forgot where I got the book from but started listening to it.



Today I got to Chapter 2, Endownment. Interestingly, it is exclusively about how being good, not great gets you stuck in mediocrity while being bad causes change. A quote from the chapter which sums it up nicely is "Terrible things get replaced but mediocre things stick around. Horrible performance generates action, but average performance generates complacency."



the chapter goes on to explain that we must accept/force change from mediocre results if we want to be great.



listening to this I coincidentally was thinking I hope someone at the Dolphins would read this. Then I remembered that this is actually McDaniel's book.



Since Hard Knocks week 8 episode was like 2 weeks ago it's safe to say McDaniel is reading this book right now.



So with a little wishful thinking, I surmise that there will be a big change to the Dolphins this offseason. There is no way he can read that chapter and not think something big needs to change with this team. And the 2 biggest things that he can do is, try to get rid of Tua or He can completely revamp this offence because Tuas post-game speech was very telling. He does not like this offence, there's no time for audibles, adjustments, reads, etc). Either way, this gives me a glimmer of hope that this team will not just settle for being good next year.





P.S. Plz no "So, McDaniel will want to be mediocre so he can stick around forever" jokes. That's not what the chapter is about, it's about needing to change.