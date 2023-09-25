McDaniel appreciation thread

I still can’t believe they hired this dude and can’t believe no other team really interviewed him for a HC position. Grier did his homework and hit it out of the park, this and the decision to draft Tua will be the 2 most important things this franchise has done to build a dynasty. Watching history unfold live yesterday after that first drive was the first time I felt like this offense was unstoppable it was and it felt different. The schemes, the attention to detail, the movement, the balance, the counter, EVERYTHING is top tier. Everyone needs to stay healthy and the sky’s the limit!



This season feels way different fellas, and I ain’t just saying that because we always say that every year. It feels like a banner year.