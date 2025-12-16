 McDaniel: benching Tua is on the table | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel: benching Tua is on the table

I hope so, he’s clearly regressed and 15 int’s in 14 games isn’t cutting it. We were officially eliminated, why not see if anyone else can do better. I for one don’t like Tua laughing it up on the sideline like he doesn’t have a care in the world about the game’s outcome, then come to the podium and act all solemn
 
He should be benched for that. Shows a complete lack of leadership and is disrespectful to his team mates. He should never play a snap for us again.
 
awesome. This is shaping up to get new qb next year and keep mcdaniel. lol
 
cat out of the bag now that he said it. tough to walk it back. if he does, idiot. you go down this path, you make the change. otherwise you say committed to tua. if they roll it back w tua now, one more thing that shows mcdaniel is clueless.
agreed. You have to make the change now, anything less and you look weak and ineffective. I expect to get the word tomorrow that Ewers or Wilson will start the rest of the season.
 
This gives me hope that he said the QB play wasn’t good enough and benching is on the table.

If Tua had any passion or pride he’d put in the most intense week of practice in his life.

Remember when JJ took over as HC and there was a game early in the year v the Colts and Marino really struggled. We won but during the presser, JJ was asked if he had considered sitting Marino for Craig Erickson at any point to which JJ replied, “I thought about it but you want to give a player like Dan the opportunity to play through”.

It was just an honest comment but Marino took it so personally and replied w “you can bench me but I don’t have to like it” - then went out the next week and absolutely lit up the Houston Oilers (or was it the Titans at that point) w a massive chip on his shoulders.

That’s what serious competitors do. Tua is not a serious competitor.
 
When talking about Ewers he said, "Im going to play the QB that gives us the best chance of winning, Im not going to turn these games into a trial practice."

This leads me to believe Wilson is ahead of Ewers at the moment.
 
This is coming a year too late. We don't have a viable starting qb between the 2 backups . Even though i don't think Ewers is an nfl starting qb i rather he rolls with him. We already know how wilson has played in the nfl and it wasn't good at all
 
