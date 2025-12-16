McDaniel: benching Tua is on the table

This gives me hope that he said the QB play wasn’t good enough and benching is on the table.



If Tua had any passion or pride he’d put in the most intense week of practice in his life.



Remember when JJ took over as HC and there was a game early in the year v the Colts and Marino really struggled. We won but during the presser, JJ was asked if he had considered sitting Marino for Craig Erickson at any point to which JJ replied, “I thought about it but you want to give a player like Dan the opportunity to play through”.



It was just an honest comment but Marino took it so personally and replied w “you can bench me but I don’t have to like it” - then went out the next week and absolutely lit up the Houston Oilers (or was it the Titans at that point) w a massive chip on his shoulders.



That’s what serious competitors do. Tua is not a serious competitor.