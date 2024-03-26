 McDaniel: Biggest BA he has Coached & Play He Would Take Back | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel: Biggest BA he has Coached & Play He Would Take Back

Biggest BA he has ever coached....McDaniel goes with a WR.

Play he would take back: 4th and 6 call against Buffalo in the playoffs.

Biggest difference between 2023 Dolphins and 2024 Dolphins: More "callused." Overall mental fortitude, wisdom and life experience.

 
