McDaniel breaking down some plays...

McDaniel is probably the guy with the most macro view of being a HC...Seems like that dude strategizes everything from PR to employees satisfaction to sports psychology(what he studied in) to whatever the **** you could think of... And its working, it's been a year and everyone seems to want to play for Miami...Wondering......Do any other HCs do this type of thing for social media?
This was my first thought as well. I've never seen a HC do this.Wondering......Do any other HCs do this type of thing for social media?
Macro but detail oriented in scheme. Hard to pull off for a lot of guys.
No no. Mike is sneaky. He's setting them up with disinformation.I didnt get to watch the vid but does this give other teams too much insight into our tactics and how our coaches think?
Yeah, I was bummed that he didn't do several more plays.
This is like football crack. I want 5-10 of these a week. 1/2 O and 1/2 D.
I doubt it. Any DC worth a shit has already dissected every play from last week. These top guys are not amateurs or easily misled.