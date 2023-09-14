 McDaniel breaking down some plays... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel breaking down some plays...

Wondering......Do any other HCs do this type of thing for social media?

Great PR move ...
 
Mach2 said:
Wondering......Do any other HCs do this type of thing for social media?

Great PR move ...

Great PR move ...
McDaniel is probably the guy with the most macro view of being a HC...Seems like that dude strategizes everything from PR to employees satisfaction to sports psychology(what he studied in) to whatever the **** you could think of... And its working, it's been a year and everyone seems to want to play for Miami...
 
Mach2 said:
Wondering......Do any other HCs do this type of thing for social media?

Great PR move ...

Great PR move ...
This was my first thought as well. I've never seen a HC do this.

This is like football crack. I want 5-10 of these a week. 1/2 O and 1/2 D.
 
I imagine Mike has a teleprompter out and strategizes for a week on how to make pasta.

Not a bad thing by the way.
 
I didnt get to watch the vid but does this give other teams too much insight into our tactics and how our coaches think?
 
NBP81 said:
McDaniel is probably the guy with the most macro view of being a HC...Seems like that dude strategizes everything from PR to employees satisfaction to sports psychology(what he studied in) to whatever the **** you could think of... And its working, it's been a year and everyone seems to want to play for Miami...
Macro but detail oriented in scheme. Hard to pull off for a lot of guys.
 
BennySwella said:
I didnt get to watch the vid but does this give other teams too much insight into our tactics and how our coaches think?
No no. Mike is sneaky. He's setting them up with disinformation.

Also, he wants them to go to bed tonight with thoughts of 1 and 10 coming to haunt them.
 
laxcoach said:
This was my first thought as well. I've never seen a HC do this.

This is like football crack. I want 5-10 of these a week. 1/2 O and 1/2 D.
Yeah, I was bummed that he didn't do several more plays.
 
BennySwella said:
I didnt get to watch the vid but does this give other teams too much insight into our tactics and how our coaches think?
I doubt it. Any DC worth a shit has already dissected every play from last week. These top guys are not amateurs or easily misled.
 
