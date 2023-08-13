 McDaniel Can't Be This Myopic, Can He? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel Can't Be This Myopic, Can He?

www.nbcsports.com

Mike McDaniel says Mike White, Skylar Thompson will continue competing for No. 2 QB job

Dolphins quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson didn't do much in Friday night's 19-3 loss to the Falcons, and head coach Mike McDaniel says both of them still have more to prove before either can be declared the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.
www.nbcsports.com www.nbcsports.com

If this is accurate, we may be in for a long season.

Get right with your deities, gentlemen . Recite prayer. Light candles. Make donations. If Tua goes down, we're in trouble.

Thompson played well in the playoffs. So as to not live in an apocalypse, I'll chalk it up to first game jitters. But both QBs looked God-awful.

How do you not know by now that behind our OL you've got to get rid of the ball quickly? What are they missing that we clearly see?

We may have a below average OL but I blame the QB as much, if not more, if the QB thinks he can have an expresso in the pocket before he decides to get rid of the ball. Nobody open? Throw it away. Launch it over a receiver's head into the sideline. The QB always has that power & the great ones know how to employ it. Don't take the sack. Don't give up the negative play & take the hit that may take you out of the game.

If they can't upgrade on White or Thompson, as of Friday's performance (not talking last year or the future) we're in for a long season of holding our breath any time Tua gets touched.
 
Mike Whites first preseason game in a new system, and Skylar playing with 'Future UPS drivers' think we all need to calm down a bit and watch the process play out. Our top 31 players didn't play...not sure what you expected.

MW did lead to red zone on 3 drives that was good. The turnovers and missed opportunities were not. However, had it been a regular season game the fins would've scored on FG's.

The game was 6-3 before the punt return TD late in the 4th quarter. Late in the 4th quarter is when maybe a handful of guys might be on the team or practice squad.

There's no need to over analyze a 1st nonscripted preseason game. Seriously.
 
music video air dancer GIF


There are no decent back ups get it out of your system k
 
Logical? Yes. Encouraging? No.

We need to get a real vet in here. I don't know whose available. Im too lazy to do the research. All I know is what I saw on Friday was very demoralizing. If any of these two are our main back-up...
 
We brought in high priced vets the last two years. How did that work out?
 
You make a lot of sense. Perhaps too much. Get the fok out of my thread. Finheaven is not a place for logic🤣. 😉j/k

Perhaps I am putting the cart before the horse. It is as early as it can possibly be & the sample thus far is riddled with bench players.

Still, study the performances on their own merit, not factoring the surrounding talent & they looked terrible; holding on to the ball for eons at a time, bad decisions into double even triple coverage, inaccurate passes.

For all the factors you mentioned, thats the reason I wrote, "as of Friday". I'm not saying they can't & won't get/look better with starting talent. I simply stated, as of Friday's game, we need a more proven QB at 2.

And for all my little & loud complaints, THATS not even reliable i.e. see Bridgewater (what a let down). I just know it would make me feel better.
 
I thought White played okay and our offense moved down the field better when he was in. For some reason, I am just not feeling it with Skylar. I don't think he looks any different than late last season. I thought his processing was slow and he was late on his passes. Our offense looks like dog shit when he is in. However, McDaniel did say that Skylar would play with the better players this week, so if that is true then maybe White looked slightly better because he was surrounded with better talent. We will see. I hope both White and Skylar come on strong, but right now, I am not sure if any guy can help us if Tua goes down. Other teams have backups that seem to play well when their number is called. I know Tua is good, real good, but I am confused as to why our backups can't seem to get their head out of their ass.
 
I know you're being facetious but we are far from fine if you regard the OL. Throw in a delicate QB with 2 substandard back-ups & I believe that we go from fine to foked.

But we may very well be fine. What do I know? Im a laymen.
 
