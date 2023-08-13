McDaniel Can't Be This Myopic, Can He?

Mike McDaniel says Mike White, Skylar Thompson will continue competing for No. 2 QB job Dolphins quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson didn't do much in Friday night's 19-3 loss to the Falcons, and head coach Mike McDaniel says both of them still have more to prove before either can be declared the No. 2 quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa.

If this is accurate, we may be in for a long season.Get right with your deities, gentlemen . Recite prayer. Light candles. Make donations. If Tua goes down, we're in trouble.Thompson played well in the playoffs. So as to not live in an apocalypse, I'll chalk it up to first game jitters. But both QBs looked God-awful.How do you not know by now that behind our OL you've got to get rid of the ball quickly? What are they missing that we clearly see?We may have a below average OL but I blame the QB as much, if not more, if the QB thinks he can have an expresso in the pocket before he decides to get rid of the ball. Nobody open? Throw it away. Launch it over a receiver's head into the sideline. The QB always has that power & the great ones know how to employ it. Don't take the sack. Don't give up the negative play & take the hit that may take you out of the game.If they can't upgrade on White or Thompson, as of Friday's performance (not talking last year or the future) we're in for a long season of holding our breath any time Tua gets touched.