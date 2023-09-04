 McDaniel: Coaching Issues are a concern | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel: Coaching Issues are a concern

D

dreamblk

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
1,413
Reaction score
2,230
Let's not glaze over this.. coaching is still an issue even if Tua stays healthy and or plays in 90% of the games. I need to see some improvement or we could be looking at a tight Wildcard race to get into the playoffs again.
MC Daniel is a problem he does not have a good sense of the game flow, gambles way too much ( it is okay to punt if your bad play calls do not work), badly advised challenges, and seemingly can not get a play in on time. and in general horrible clock management at the end of halfs and does not run on short downs almost 70% of the time.

Until I see better decisions in close games I say it pretty confidently he will cost us games. The common thread with him, Flores as well as Gase is game management. All of them were horrible at this crucial part of the game. He needs to step up and outsource some of this or be willing to let his ego go and play within the game and trust his players win the game in critical moments and not think his play calling is so phenomenal that it will get him out of a bind. He overthinks stuff ...just hand the darn ball off and punts if it comes to that.

All you need is one play to win a close game..hope he remembers that.
 
I have less issues with the coaching then you...For now.

As you don't fully believe in the coaching, until given reason to, I am the total opposite, I believe in the coaching, until given reason not to.

Every 1st time coach has huge issues when they 1st become a HC, even Belichick showed issues in his coaching when he 1st too over the Browns, but he learned, and became a better HC.

McDaniel showed me last season, he's smart, knows what he's doing, and wants to do. He has things that he needs to work on, like getting plays in on time, time management, and getting more discipline from his team on making errors and penalties at bad moments. With Fangio also aboard, two big minds can and will figure it out.
 
I said this is the charger thread but I do think k the spotlight and pressure is more on McDaniel than any of the players

He got whupped by Staley and must show that he can counter..

If he doesn’t then it’s fair game

Should be fun to see our coach under that pressure and how he responds

It’s a pure coaching head to head matchup :)
 
dreamblk said:
Let's not glaze over this.. coaching is still an issue even if Tua stays healthy and or plays in 90% of the games. I need to see some improvement or we could be looking at a tight Wildcard race to get into the playoffs again.
MC Daniel is a problem he does not have a good sense of the game flow, gambles way too much ( it is okay to punt if your bad play calls do not work), badly advised challenges, and seemingly can not get a play in on time. and in general horrible clock management at the end of halfs and does not run on short downs almost 70% of the time.

Until I see better decisions in close games I say it pretty confidently he will cost us games. The common thread with him, Flores as well as Gase is game management. All of them were horrible at this crucial part of the game. He needs to step up and outsource some of this or be willing to let his ego go and play within the game and trust his players win the game in critical moments and not think his play calling is so phenomenal that it will get him out of a bind. He overthinks stuff ...just hand the darn ball off and punts if it comes to that.

All you need is one play to win a close game..hope he remembers that.
Click to expand...
The guy took our offense from #22 to #11 as a rookie HC, with a notable number of games with a low ceiling, backup under center. Sounds fairly successful to me.

Not sure what more you can realistically expect, TBH. Most ppl learn from experience. I don't see any reason that won't be true of a smart guy like McD.
 
Last edited:
Under no circumstance do you go for it from your own 12-yard line on 4 and 9 with only a 6-point lead late in the 4th qtr of a game. Never is it an easy extra point that gives you a lead with 9 points.
That is very concerning. Secondly, in the Chargers game last year he cost us! He kept trying to have Tua throw the ball into the middle of the Field even through they cleary were stacking and taking it away.
He would not adjust he was just being stupidly stubborn.

That is who he is?. Maybe and I hope he learns but if it is his personality and identity people like that have a tendency to go back and never learn. Hope for his sake he does adapt I think him hiring Fangio is a good sign that he is humble enough and can grow as a coach.
 
Oh, good! Ultimatum threads before the season even starts.

Let me ask you the same thing I ask everyone who puts "I need this" or "he has to show me" or "I've seen enough to make this life-altering decision for Player X or Coach Y":

You need to see improvement...or else what exactly?
 
dreamblk said:
Under no circumstance do you go for it from your own 12-yard line on 4 and 9 with only a 6-point lead late in the 4th qtr of a game
Click to expand...
Well it wasn't in the 4th quarter, it was in the 2nd... they weren't leading, they were down 17-3, they werent at their own 12 they were at the Buff 46, It was against the Bills in the playoffs with a 7th round rookie starting so aggressiveness was absolutely waranted... And they converted so....
 
The Goat said:
Oh, good! Ultimatum threads before the season even starts.

Let me ask you the same thing I ask everyone who puts "I need this" or "he has to show me" or "I've seen enough to make this life-altering decision for Player X or Coach Y":

You need to see improvement...or else what exactly?
Click to expand...
Act like a 2 year old and stamp his feet and hold his breath.
 
dreamblk said:
Let's not glaze over this.. coaching is still an issue even if Tua stays healthy and or plays in 90% of the games. I need to see some improvement or we could be looking at a tight Wildcard race to get into the playoffs again.
MC Daniel is a problem he does not have a good sense of the game flow, gambles way too much ( it is okay to punt if your bad play calls do not work), badly advised challenges, and seemingly can not get a play in on time. and in general horrible clock management at the end of halfs and does not run on short downs almost 70% of the time.

Until I see better decisions in close games I say it pretty confidently he will cost us games. The common thread with him, Flores as well as Gase is game management. All of them were horrible at this crucial part of the game. He needs to step up and outsource some of this or be willing to let his ego go and play within the game and trust his players win the game in critical moments and not think his play calling is so phenomenal that it will get him out of a bind. He overthinks stuff ...just hand the darn ball off and punts if it comes to that.

All you need is one play to win a close game..hope he remembers that.
Click to expand...
Bobby Knight, an Indiana University college basketball coach, once said some coaches are recruiting coaches. Some are practice coaches and some are game coaches. Rare to have a guy who can do all three.
Assuming coaches, like players, can improve with experience we should see a step up in MCD game management.
 
I have the biggest issues with McD as an OC for this team and stated so plenty of times

But, right now just isn’t the time. Are you bored today? Why don’t you start a book drive or something

Like I said, I was his biggest critic here but for god sake man give him at least the first half of this season before you start bitching or praising
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1098.jpeg
    IMG_1098.jpeg
    41.9 KB · Views: 0
djphinfan said:
I said this is the charger thread but I do think k the spotlight and pressure is more on McDaniel than any of the players

He got whupped by Staley and must show that he can counter..

If he doesn’t then it’s fair game

Should be fun to see our coach under that pressure and how he responds

It’s a pure coaching head to head matchup :)
Click to expand...
I think McDaniel is/will be a great coach, but ya that SD game was his worse game all year. The refs were allowing a lot of contact downfield and the Chargers were using it to disrupt times throw over the middle. But the short passes were they all day. They were playing off Hill and Waddle. Should have nickel and dimed to death to Hill/Waddle with quick slants and outs in the flats.
 
dreamblk said:
Under no circumstance do you go for it from your own 12-yard line on 4 and 9 with only a 6-point lead late in the 4th qtr of a game. Never is it an easy extra point that gives you a lead with 9 points.
That is very concerning. Secondly, in the Chargers game last year he cost us! He kept trying to have Tua throw the ball into the middle of the Field even through they cleary were stacking and taking it away.
He would not adjust he was just being stupidly stubborn.

That is who he is?. Maybe and I hope he learns but if it is his personality and identity people like that have a tendency to go back and never learn. Hope for his sake he does adapt I think him hiring Fangio is a good sign that he is humble enough and can grow as a coach.
Click to expand...
Agree with your point about adjusting. You have to be able to recognize what your opponent is doing and counter it on the fly. Figuring it out next Tuesday does not count.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom