McDaniel: Coaching Issues are a concern

Let's not glaze over this.. coaching is still an issue even if Tua stays healthy and or plays in 90% of the games. I need to see some improvement or we could be looking at a tight Wildcard race to get into the playoffs again.

MC Daniel is a problem he does not have a good sense of the game flow, gambles way too much ( it is okay to punt if your bad play calls do not work), badly advised challenges, and seemingly can not get a play in on time. and in general horrible clock management at the end of halfs and does not run on short downs almost 70% of the time.



Until I see better decisions in close games I say it pretty confidently he will cost us games. The common thread with him, Flores as well as Gase is game management. All of them were horrible at this crucial part of the game. He needs to step up and outsource some of this or be willing to let his ego go and play within the game and trust his players win the game in critical moments and not think his play calling is so phenomenal that it will get him out of a bind. He overthinks stuff ...just hand the darn ball off and punts if it comes to that.



All you need is one play to win a close game..hope he remembers that.