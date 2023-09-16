McDaniel Complimentary Of Pats D Or Subtly Sending A Message To The Dolphins D?

Comments from McDaniel about the Pats defense. A good coach has to be a good motivator as well. Sometimes there are interesting and canny ways of doing it. So I wonder, if part of this wasn’t a message to his own defense, especially after last week? Or if McDaniel wasn’t trying to send a message to his own team, I wonder if this just reveals what was in the back of his mind? There are always short term downsides to changing to a new system, so hopefully our defenders are working as hard as they can at the mental side of the new system, and get their assignments down. My guess is it will start to look better as the year goes on, but for the time being they are still working through some stuff as evidenced last week.