McDaniel drove by the Elbo Room to troll Bills fans

LOL!! Well, plenty of Bills fans (although not all of them) deserve to be 'trolled' by Mike McDaniel, they're rather arrogant and after all, today he's earned the right to do so.
 
One of the best parts of yesterday's game was the fact that Bills fans, on their little Florida excursions, didn't get to celebrate a win at Hard Rock
 
Before people start going crazy over this, does anyone know if this is actually real? :shrug:
 
They were loud and proud our first possession...then strangely quiet for most of the rest of the game. **** 'em.
 
lol.. i was glad it rained on the Bills fans "vacation" weekend to Miami. i was hoping the rain would continue the rest of the weekend and i hope their flights are delayed. i'm joking (i think)... lol
Wonder if the excuse this time will be that it was too sunny or too rainy for the Bills since they got a little of both!
 
