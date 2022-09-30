 McDaniel emotional talking about Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel emotional talking about Tua

Even if MM was evil to a point where he would endanger a player for a win, he’s not stupid enough to do so. He would understand how that would kill his relationship and trust with the players on this team.
 
We got a very good HC. It's his first gig and to have that happen last week and last night isn't easy. Pretty sure the team after 10 days will rally, freshen up and come back fighting for him.
 
No fan knows right now if rules were broken/bent in allowing Tua to play last Sunday or last night. I believe MM to be sincere in his comments.
Or if he did in fact pass concussion protocol and this is just shit luck for Tua.

I have to assume, from what I've read that the NFL has a doctor in the medical tent/lockerroom along with the club physican conduct a 5 step test to determine if the player can play.

I've had multiple concussions. From some that were, "you're bell got rung" and feeling a little off to being "alert" albeit repeating a question multiple times and not remembering 5 hours of your life and "waking up" in a hospital. You can make people believe you're ok with a light concussion. Not so much for a moderate+ greater one.

I can't imagine a coach would force a player to play, especially in todays NFL with concussions unless the player passed the tests with flying colors. And on a short week no less.
 
McDaniel is a good guy and it sucks he is getting dragged with this.

If a mistake was made, it was the doctors imo. A coach is not wrong playing a player who multiple doctors cleared.
 
Knowingly playing a guy w a concussion would be like knowingly playing your QB if he showed up stupid drunk. Like, he isn’t gonna be any good all concussed.
 
