McDaniel emotional talking about Tua

No fan knows right now if rules were broken/bent in allowing Tua to play last Sunday or last night. I believe MM to be sincere in his comments.

Or if he did in fact pass concussion protocol and this is just shit luck for Tua.



I have to assume, from what I've read that the NFL has a doctor in the medical tent/lockerroom along with the club physican conduct a 5 step test to determine if the player can play.



I've had multiple concussions. From some that were, "you're bell got rung" and feeling a little off to being "alert" albeit repeating a question multiple times and not remembering 5 hours of your life and "waking up" in a hospital. You can make people believe you're ok with a light concussion. Not so much for a moderate+ greater one.



I can't imagine a coach would force a player to play, especially in todays NFL with concussions unless the player passed the tests with flying colors. And on a short week no less.