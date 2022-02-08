McDaniel first interview as head coach.

tzjombie
Active Roster
Head Coach Mike McDaniel's First Interview with Johanna Torres
Watch Head Coach Mike McDaniel sit down one on one with Johanna Torres on his first day as Head Coach of the Dolphins.
www.miamidolphins.com
I agree. I like what he has come out with so far and just interested to see how it will all come together.Well, I like to wait and see but I like the possibilities with him as our HC
Hope you are right, sure looks promising.This guys gonna be here 12-15 years. This hiring feels much different than any I’ve seen since becoming a fan