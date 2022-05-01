 McDaniel & Grier: Post Draft Thoughts--They wanted an RB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel & Grier: Post Draft Thoughts--They wanted an RB

These two are fun together. Grier is the most relaxed I have ever seen him. They are more open and candid too.

There was (1) RB they really wanted in that 3rd or 4th round range. They did not say who, but when he was drafted ahead of them, Grier joked that McDaniel fell out of his chair in disappointment. Isaiah Spiller went 2 picks before us in the 4th. Zamir White went 3 picks before us.

 
For the 458th year in a row, our RB got picked a few picks before us. WTF

Can we actually just draft a RB in the first few rounds for once and quit this never ending merry-go-round of Myles Gaskin and the free agent flavor of the month stuff. Same excuse every year and same result.
 
