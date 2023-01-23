 McDaniel Had Vic Fangio Lined Up Be DC This Year and Grier Made Him Keep Boyer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel Had Vic Fangio Lined Up Be DC This Year and Grier Made Him Keep Boyer

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Relevant section of Dave Hyde article below. McDaniel had Fangio lined up, Grier made him keep Boyer. Grier keeps finding ways to mess things up. What kind of GM hires a head coach, and tells him who his staff needs to be? For McDaniel, it was his first chance, and since he wasn't even a coordinator at that point and wasn't up for any other head coaching jobs, he acquiesced to an absurd demand. Just an awful idea by Grier. A head coach should choose their own staff. Further, McDaniel being a first time HC, could have used and experienced voice in the room. And Fangio would have been a nice personality offset for McDaniel. McDaniel and Boyer are both in the nerd mold. Now let's see if we can even get Fangio this year, or we blew our chance. I dread having a first time, young, inexperienced DC to pair with McDaniel. We have seen McDaniel, although he shows promise, has a lot to learn about doing the job. Don't want to go through the same thing all over on the defensive side of the ball.

Dave Hyde article:

Last winter, as Mike McDaniel was named coach of the Miami Dolphins, he wanted to hire veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as his alter ego.

Given Fangio is one of the top defensive minds in the league with the ability to marry his experience to McDaniel’s youth, this seemed like a no-brainer. That isn’t how the brains running the Dolphins saw it.

McDaniel was told the job came with Josh Boyer, a source said. The idea was to keep a good defensive system intact, an idea that melted as the season went on.

Now Boyer is out, and the question is if Fangio is in play again. The issue is if McDaniel is flexing organizational muscle, ala Adam Gase after his first season, or more likely if the Dolphins higher-ups came to their senses about a head coach getting to pick his staff.

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports...0230120-a5p67cy6zfgjtf7erut6s2zbpm-story.html
 
...and if there is a word of truth to this (debatable... it IS Dave Hyde), then Fangio will sign.
 
I don't think there was some sort of power struggle last year. I think the desire to keep a top defense and it's staff in place was something that played a part, but I do think McDaniel had say in it and decided to keep Boyer himself. Plus Fangio had already decided to take a year off from coaching last season.
 
OMG this F***ing guy Grier man.

How he's made us suffer its just..... even I'm at a loss for words.
 
BillsFanInPeace said:
Yep there would be nothing that happened this year that would make him not want to come now. If he was ready to last year
Click to expand...
Dave Hyde's takes are generally... wrong. He's a genial sort though...

But if he's correct, then Fangio comes to Miami understanding that Boyer did deserve a chance. ...and boy! That paid year off was nice at 64 years old.
 
