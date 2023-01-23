McDaniel Had Vic Fangio Lined Up Be DC This Year and Grier Made Him Keep Boyer

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 57
- Reaction score
- 95
- Age
- 46
- Location
- san diego
Relevant section of Dave Hyde article below. McDaniel had Fangio lined up, Grier made him keep Boyer. Grier keeps finding ways to mess things up. What kind of GM hires a head coach, and tells him who his staff needs to be? For McDaniel, it was his first chance, and since he wasn't even a coordinator at that point and wasn't up for any other head coaching jobs, he acquiesced to an absurd demand. Just an awful idea by Grier. A head coach should choose their own staff. Further, McDaniel being a first time HC, could have used and experienced voice in the room. And Fangio would have been a nice personality offset for McDaniel. McDaniel and Boyer are both in the nerd mold. Now let's see if we can even get Fangio this year, or we blew our chance. I dread having a first time, young, inexperienced DC to pair with McDaniel. We have seen McDaniel, although he shows promise, has a lot to learn about doing the job. Don't want to go through the same thing all over on the defensive side of the ball.
Dave Hyde article:
Last winter, as Mike McDaniel was named coach of the Miami Dolphins, he wanted to hire veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as his alter ego.
Given Fangio is one of the top defensive minds in the league with the ability to marry his experience to McDaniel’s youth, this seemed like a no-brainer. That isn’t how the brains running the Dolphins saw it.
McDaniel was told the job came with Josh Boyer, a source said. The idea was to keep a good defensive system intact, an idea that melted as the season went on.
Now Boyer is out, and the question is if Fangio is in play again. The issue is if McDaniel is flexing organizational muscle, ala Adam Gase after his first season, or more likely if the Dolphins higher-ups came to their senses about a head coach getting to pick his staff.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports...0230120-a5p67cy6zfgjtf7erut6s2zbpm-story.html
Dave Hyde article:
Last winter, as Mike McDaniel was named coach of the Miami Dolphins, he wanted to hire veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as his alter ego.
Given Fangio is one of the top defensive minds in the league with the ability to marry his experience to McDaniel’s youth, this seemed like a no-brainer. That isn’t how the brains running the Dolphins saw it.
McDaniel was told the job came with Josh Boyer, a source said. The idea was to keep a good defensive system intact, an idea that melted as the season went on.
Now Boyer is out, and the question is if Fangio is in play again. The issue is if McDaniel is flexing organizational muscle, ala Adam Gase after his first season, or more likely if the Dolphins higher-ups came to their senses about a head coach getting to pick his staff.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/sports...0230120-a5p67cy6zfgjtf7erut6s2zbpm-story.html