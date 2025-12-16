 McDaniel has had it with TUA? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel has had it with TUA?

As I posted on another thread, Payton Manning questioned the play design on a 2 WR route, while keeping 2 TEs and RB in to protect.

We had no one running an underneath route to the left flat to keep the CB honest. The CB had zero responsibility and chose to fade back into the WR route. He sure as **** didn’t need to worry about Tua scrambling or a run to his side.

Bad play design.
 
AMakados10 said:
And Tua still
Heaved it… dumb, and dumber
 
AMakados10 said:
That's not accurate. He didn't question the play design. He questioned Tua for throwing the ball and "forcing the throw", and not knowing the cornerback wasn't being held.

But that's Tua in a nutshell. No HC is under the same scrutiny to call a play perfectly each and every time as much as McD. Gordon turned around for the ball but the ball was already out. Tua's got the whole left side of the field to buy time for TEs to get out there. For WRs to scramble and get into a better position. Tua can run for yards. He's got 3 blockers. You can't ever design things perfectly enough for a QB as limited as Tua.

Screenshot 2025-12-16 at 3.27.54 PM.png
 
Sticky Gloves said:
What? Yes, there’s 8 blockers in. Steelers have 5 defenders off camera to guard 2 WRs running routes.

Yes, Tua should’ve thrown it away but that play call had zero chance of success.
 
AMakados10 said:
What? Yes, there’s 8 blockers in. Steelers have 5 defenders off camera to guard 2 WRs running routes.

Yes, Tua should’ve thrown it away but that play call had zero chance of success.
Click to expand...
The play had zero chance of success because Tua decided to throw the ball when he did. Ollie turned for the ball shortly after Tua threw it. If he waited, Ollie could have had a very solid gain on the outside. Also, Tua can move to his left where he has 3 blockers and 0 pressure. He can run and throw. He can scramble for yards. Tua is the most limiting QB in the NFL because of both his lack of physical gifts AND his unwillingness to get hit by defenders. NO coach can call plays perfectly enough for Tua.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
This.
 
Dorfdad said:
This was recorded after the team got done watching film today on the way to the parking lot. Tua was trying to get away without having the conversation but McDaniel caught up! Amazing

Sad. Pathetic. Understandable. Some roll that way. All good. 👍
 
Sticky Gloves said:
The play had zero chance of success because Tua decided to throw the ball when he did. Ollie turned for the ball shortly after Tua threw it. If he waited, Ollie could have had a very solid gain on the outside. Also, Tua can move to his left where he has 3 blockers and 0 pressure. He can run and throw. He can scramble for yards. Tua is the most limiting QB in the NFL because of both his lack of physical gifts AND his unwillingness to get hit by defenders. NO coach can call plays perfectly enough for Tua.
I think he’s the worst or 2nd or 3rd worst QB in the league right now
 
Sticky Gloves said:
What’s worse about this play is you can see he has room to step into the throw

He does not bring that back foot forward and the throws it as he stands in the still.

Putz
 
djphinfan said:
I don’t think he works hard to try to be great. How can you start a guy who can’t even do the mechanics part? He’s basically said “I don’t care” and is daring his coach to bench him.
 
Rusty Shackelford said:
And he's a rookie on team headed for another #1 draft pick. What's Tua's excuse?
None. IMO what we are witnessing is a confluence of things:

(All conjecture)

1. Tua did not work on himself in the offseason => deteriorating mobility and arm strength.

2. Tua’s hip and ankles etc have made doing no 1, above, that much more important.

3. Tua did not work on his mechanics this past offseason. How else can we explain what we are seeing?

4. Tua got paid and doesn’t care enough (why no 1 and no 3 were not taken seriously)

5. Tua knows he sucks and has said “**** it” - hence the laughing etc during losses and what not.

I don’t know any of this of course - it’s just what it feels like.

I never watched him in college, was excited we got him in the draft since all I knew was “tank for Tua”. I’ve been supportive all this time. But he’s been awful this year and I’ve been vocal. Last night he lost me for good for 2 reason. Number 1, he **** himself again on a night game (he has not one good performance - other than in a loss to the Bills) during a prime time game, and Number 2 (and this really has me pissed off) was him laughing and having a grand time down 28-15. To the latter I say, “**** you - get lost loser. You are a disgrace to this team and the sport and all competitors everywhere”.
 
