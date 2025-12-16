McDaniel has had it with TUA?

Rusty Shackelford said: And he's a rookie on team headed for another #1 draft pick. What's Tua's excuse? Click to expand...

None. IMO what we are witnessing is a confluence of things:(All conjecture)1. Tua did not work on himself in the offseason => deteriorating mobility and arm strength.2. Tua’s hip and ankles etc have made doing no 1, above, that much more important.3. Tua did not work on his mechanics this past offseason. How else can we explain what we are seeing?4. Tua got paid and doesn’t care enough (why no 1 and no 3 were not taken seriously)5. Tua knows he sucks and has said “**** it” - hence the laughing etc during losses and what not.I don’t know any of this of course - it’s just what it feels like.I never watched him in college, was excited we got him in the draft since all I knew was “tank for Tua”. I’ve been supportive all this time. But he’s been awful this year and I’ve been vocal. Last night he lost me for good for 2 reason. Number 1, he **** himself again on a night game (he has not one good performance - other than in a loss to the Bills) during a prime time game, and Number 2 (and this really has me pissed off) was him laughing and having a grand time down 28-15. To the latter I say, “**** you - get lost loser. You are a disgrace to this team and the sport and all competitors everywhere”.