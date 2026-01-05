McDaniel Has Managed To Fail Upwards And Earned A Promotion!

phinsforlife
Not only he is being retained, McDaniel got a promotion.
You read that right. See quote below. If McDaniel is involved in the GM search, he is being given more power. Not only does he not deserve a voice in the process, him being in the room makes it impossible to even have a proper process. How do GM candidates voice concern over who the head coach is and how the team has been built? How does a candidate say they want to do it an entirely different way with McDaniel in the room? How does a candidate say they want the right to fire McDaniel if they so choose and go a different direction at any point in time? Will the good GM candidates even interview here or take the interviews seriously with McDaniel being given this role and the power over the HC's job not being granted to the GM? Setting it up this way also seemingly implies McDaniel is their boss, not the other way around, which it should be.
Only Ross could do something so dumb. There is no way in hell McDaniel should be part of the process, not even close. Aikman being involved is a red herring. He clearly could not stop this from happening, and he will only be one voice in a room full of bozo's. If Aikman is smart, you should resign from the committee rather than being associated with this mess.
AWFUL! BOHICA!
"McDaniel revealed he would be part of the search for a new general manager."
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article314131787.html#storylink=cpy
