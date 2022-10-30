 McDaniel hate needs to end | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel hate needs to end

BennySwella



Can't believe some people are hating on our rookie head coach who has us at 5 and 3 with the most innovative offensive scheming we have seen in decades.

This guy is the real deal. If you cant see it please stop trying to analyze football. Night and day from the days of Chan Gailey... All while being the head coach.

He has found offensive success even with a shitty oline.
 
Andyman

I’m not sure where you feel this hate is coming from but he’s doing fine. It helps when you have Tyreek Hill to play with and the Oline has been just fine whenever Armstead is in the lineup. He and Williams are great additions.
 
rafael

Andyman said:
I’m not sure where you feel this hate is coming from but he’s doing fine. It helps when you have Tyreek Hill to play with and the Oline has been just fine whenever Armstead is in the lineup. He and Williams are great additions.
Apparently there were calls for McD to be fired in the game day thread during the first quarter.
 
DrMultimedia

I'm so happy to have him, but there are multiple times where I've entirely disagreed with choices he's made. But as I said, I'm still so excited since we hired him (after I read up on the guy). He's learning. I'm loving it.
 
BlueFin

BennySwella said:
Can't believe some people are hating on our rookie head coach who has us at 5 and 3 with the most innovative offensive scheming we have seen in decades.

This guy is the real deal. If you cant see it please stop trying to analyze football. Night and day from the days of Chan Gailey... All while being the head coach.

He has found offensive success even with a shitty oline.
Totally agree…but the penalties are a problem and it needs to be tightened up.

I believe there was 4 instances of defensive players lined up in the neutral zone…no excuse for that!
 
AMakados10

McD is balancing a lot of players dinged up and not practicing much during the week.

It’s the soft part of the schedule… let’s collect wins and try to get healthier for a late season push.

Also, hope Holland had a cold tub and hyperbolic sleep chamber to recuperate… dude is an f’ing missile out there.
 
Dolph N.Fan

rafael said:
Apparently there were calls for McD to be fired in the game day thread during the first quarter.
I saw no such posts in the game day thread. Even searched the thread for the word “fire/d” and all it was one poster calling out people that was criticizing Coach in the 1st qtr.
 
Soxfinatic

It's not hate. We're a poorly coached football team but for once we can outtalent teams. Poor techniques, no discipline, and poor decision making.

The penalties are atrocious. It will catch up if it continues against better teams.
 
tommyp

rafael said:
Apparently there were calls for McD to be fired in the game day thread during the first quarter.
That’s idiotic. Clean up the penalties, rip into the defensive coaches, fix the special teams. McD is learning while winning
 
Dolph N.Fan

BlueFin said:
Totally agree…but the penalties are a problem and it needs to be tightened up.

I believe there was 4 instances of defensive players lined up in the neutral zone…no excuse for that!
Too many line up penalties on the both sides of the ball today. Another ineligible man downfield call that’s like the 5th one This season.
 
ThePeopleShow13

Dolph N.Fan said:
It’s not hate, no one’s calling for his job. It’s just criticism. Penalties he has got to clean up and he needs to find someone to replace Edmonds. These slow starts every week is very concerning. That’s all on the coach.
Feels like the injury plague our team has dealt with this season factors into both of your concerns. Next man up is a great mentality, but at some point you need continuity to improve.
 
