McDaniel hate needs to end

BennySwella
We need better LB's
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2005
- Messages
- 5,638
- Reaction score
- 7,234
- Location
- Miami
Can't believe some people are hating on our rookie head coach who has us at 5 and 3 with the most innovative offensive scheming we have seen in decades.
This guy is the real deal. If you cant see it please stop trying to analyze football. Night and day from the days of Chan Gailey... All while being the head coach.
He has found offensive success even with a shitty oline.
This guy is the real deal. If you cant see it please stop trying to analyze football. Night and day from the days of Chan Gailey... All while being the head coach.
He has found offensive success even with a shitty oline.