 McDaniel heckled by Jets fan(s) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel heckled by Jets fan(s)

I couldn't hear what the Jets fan was saying lol
 
JamesWsenior said:
"McDaniel you baby blah blah blah and blah."

Were you expecting the Gettysburg address from this crowd? 😂
Click to expand...
Now really @JamesWsenior "Gettysburg"
You know you can't go more than 3 letter words to Jests fans.
Although some four letter are appropriate at times..............................evilgrin0007.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom