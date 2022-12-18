McDaniel heres an important Hint

cuzinvinny
You don't have to be Mr cute funny and best friend guy.
JUST WIN FOR gods sake
Last edited:
Totally agree with this. You have to react to conditions on the field, as well. You can’t just react to the defensive formation. The conditions were favoring running the ball late in the game. A major fail by our play-caller.I said in in another thread. I think some of these new generation coaches get too caught up in analytics. If there's eight in the box, as an example, they are going to pass the ball. I think sometimes that plays to the defense's advantage knowing how a coach will respond to different formations.
Anyway, I think sometimes you've just got to go with what's working. Miami had 100 yards rushing in the first quarter alone. That right side of the line was pretty consistently getting a nice push. Kudos to Hunt, Shell and Williams in the middle.
I really believe Miami could have rushed for 250 plus if they just stuck with it.
McDaniel gave up on the run in the 4th quarter and it might have cost him the game. With the lead, he decides to run it only three times in the final quarter. Bad decision and bad football.
Anyway, I think sometimes you've just got to go with what's working. Miami had 100 yards rushing in the first quarter alone. That right side of the line was pretty consistently getting a nice push. Kudos to Hunt, Shell and Williams in the middle.
I really believe Miami could have rushed for 250 plus if they just stuck with it.
It's hilarious. We've been terrible running from 3rd and short ALL YEAR and now everyone is complaining we tried to passThis is the most ridiculous take leveled at McDaniel since last night. It's ridiculous, really. Everyone accusing McD of getting cute, and now not wanting to win. He calls the most aggressive, go for the throat offense this team has seen since Marino, and maybe since the beginning. Like all of you, I would have liked some runs on the third and shorter downs, but I completely understand why he called the passes. He is calling a step ahead of the defense and simply isn't afraid of making the best call for lack of execution. The third down pass calls weren't necessarily wrong, we just failed to execute them.
The running game was effective, yes, but when the defense goes all in on the run, you pass the ball. Buffalo went all in on the run. I ask you all, this season, how many 3rd and short pickups have we converted with the run game when the defense was playing run? Is Mostert's strength short between the tackles running? Are the best players on this offense our backs, or our receivers? In 3rd and short, how successful are stretch or sweep plays?
Again, I understand wanting to stick with the run, but to act like it was stupid not to is simply not taking the situation, defense, and the player strengths into account. Perhaps you would prefer the old 3 yards and a cloud of dust offense of the Wannstedt days, or maybe the Colts awesome running game against the Vikings yesterday that saw them lose the biggest comeback in NFL history? My bet is if we ran and came up short on two of those, you would be screaming about how we didn't get the ball to Tyreek who is our best player and then decry Tua because Allen was throwing just fine.