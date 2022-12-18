McDaniel heres an important Hint

This is the most ridiculous take leveled at McDaniel since last night. It's ridiculous, really. Everyone accusing McD of getting cute, and now not wanting to win. He calls the most aggressive, go for the throat offense this team has seen since Marino, and maybe since the beginning. Like all of you, I would have liked some runs on the third and shorter downs, but I completely understand why he called the passes. He is calling a step ahead of the defense and simply isn't afraid of making the best call for lack of execution. The third down pass calls weren't necessarily wrong, we just failed to execute them.



The running game was effective, yes, but when the defense goes all in on the run, you pass the ball. Buffalo went all in on the run. I ask you all, this season, how many 3rd and short pickups have we converted with the run game when the defense was playing run? Is Mostert's strength short between the tackles running? Are the best players on this offense our backs, or our receivers? In 3rd and short, how successful are stretch or sweep plays?



Again, I understand wanting to stick with the run, but to act like it was stupid not to is simply not taking the situation, defense, and the player strengths into account. Perhaps you would prefer the old 3 yards and a cloud of dust offense of the Wannstedt days, or maybe the Colts awesome running game against the Vikings yesterday that saw them lose the biggest comeback in NFL history? My bet is if we ran and came up short on two of those, you would be screaming about how we didn't get the ball to Tyreek who is our best player and then decry Tua because Allen was throwing just fine.