McDaniel Hired?

Anybody can edit Wikipedia. I could go right now and put that Brian Flores is a known sheep molester.Just googled him and Wikipedia has him as head coach of fins, updated 20 min ago!!!
Ok, thanks!Anybody can edit Wikipedia. I could go right now and put that Brian Flores is a known sheep molester.
Its not the best of sources.
Anybody can edit Wikipedia. I could go right now and put that Brian Flores is a known sheep molester.
Its not the best of sources.
Yeah but everyone knows Miami hasn’t hired a coach yet…Flores molesting sheep can easily be true however.Anybody can edit Wikipedia. I could go right now and put that Brian Flores is a known sheep molester.
Its not the best of sources.
Please... He isn't even Welsh!!!But Flores is the best of sheep lovers.