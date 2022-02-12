McDaniel interview w/ LeBatard, on the O-line: 'I have watched the tape. My eyes have been opened. I do know the statistics.'

Mike McDaniel on the Dan LeBatard show - starts at the 12 minute mark:





Full Quote: I have watched the tape. My eyes have been opened. I do know the statistics, I read those as well. I see some pieces that are in my vantage point, from a coaches perspective, and having evaluated everybody that's on their offensive line I think there are some pieces to work with. I think that is a point of emphasis. I think in our coaching search selection, I think that when it's all said and done I'm making sure we're going to have guys that can teach what we need to teach. I think historically if you go back and look from year to year, you know what was the Atlanta Falcon's O-line productivity in 2014? Historically our system does help people because we commit to stuff and all those things factor. Very aware of that but to me that's where we have to flourish. So that is obviously a point of emphasis cause we haven't [Dolphin's haven't], but the line of scrimmage is paramount importance. That was the pillar of our success in San Francisco last five years.



Fun interview, did repeat some things from his presser but added a few new nuggets.



Said Tua needs to work on the position of Quarterback, work on fundamentals, and they'll build an offense/system to operate within.



Talked positively about Ross as an owner that wants to win and willing to put resources towards accomplishing that.



Also talked positively about egoless Grier. Visions of Grier is to give coaches players that fit scheme.



He is a fan of as much information as possible, he does like analytics, but that won't coach black and white based on numbers alone.



Identified adaptively as one of his top traits.



Causation not correlation about his ability to get players to have career years in his system.



Waddle! Draft him on you fantasy team.





Wondering what pieces on the O-line does he like? Clearly they will be adding players and coaches that can teach what needs to be taught to run his system.

Also loved that he is emphasizing that Tua needs to work on fundamentals.