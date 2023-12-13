DolphinsTalk
McDaniel Needs To Stop Abandoning The Running Game In The Red Zone - Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel vowed to run the ball more this season and not abandon it like he did last year. For the most part, McDaniel has stayed to his word as the Dolphins are one of the top running teams in the NFL, with over 140 yards rushing per game. Last night […]
dolphinstalk.com