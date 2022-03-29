Mcdaniel on Teddy "We hope to win some games with both of those guys"

dolphinfan41
Sounds like he has plans to use Teddy in certain plays and scenarios... IMO it doesn't sound like Teddy will be a traditional back up.
So he doesn't plan on winning games with Teddy. Are you saying he is lying.youre getting desperate
It's bad enough with all the outside noise/rumors, we have to get it from our own? McDaniel said Tua is the starter. That's it, cased closed. Tua gets hurt, Teddy will be in there. It doesn't matter if you are a Tua fan or not. I'm not giving my opinion. Just stating the facts from McDaniel himself.I believe he believes they can win with Bridgewater IF Tua is injured and Bridgewater has to play. I don’t see anything Bridgewater does better than Tua that would require him to come in on certain type plays.
Sending in the backup to run plays was a Flores folly because his offensive system was a joke.
Its not trolling, when the head coach says this. Whatever makes you guys feel better about Tua. All I know is if Teddy is ever brought in during a game for certain plays, you should all apologize.Why don’t the obvious trolls get banned? McDaniel said in plain English that Bridgewater is the backup and that both players have been explicitly told that and understand their roles.
This isn’t even good faith misinterpretation, it’s obvious trolling.
Bridgewater is a member of the team. Short of trading him to Siberia, McDaniel hopes we’ll win some games with both of them and with all 51 other members of the roster. He made very clear who the starter is and who the backup is.Its not trolling, when the head coach says this. Whatever makes you guys feel better about Tua. All I know is if Teddy is ever brought in during a game for certain plays, you should all apologize.