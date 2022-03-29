Mcdaniel on Teddy "We hope to win some games with both of those guys"

dolphinfan41 said: Its not trolling, when the head coach says this. Whatever makes you guys feel better about Tua. All I know is if Teddy is ever brought in during a game for certain plays, you should all apologize. Click to expand...

Bridgewater is a member of the team. Short of trading him to Siberia, McDaniel hopes we’ll win some games with both of them and with all 51 other members of the roster. He made very clear who the starter is and who the backup is.Whether Bridgewater plays a few snaps on trick plays or QB sneaks, etc., is neither here nor there. I’m sure he’ll get in the game a couple times over the course of the year. And he’ll probably start a few games. Very few QBs make it through all 17 games healthy.