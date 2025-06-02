McDaniel on the hot seat

Finsup1981
He was the top coach listed out of the top 10, but my question is what do you guys need to see from him in order to want to give him one more shot? If we just make the playoffs and get crushed hes gotta go, I want at least a division title and first round bye, even if we lose the home game after that buys him another year. The only other scenario is if we make the playoffs and win a game. Other than that, I want him gone.
Whats the baseline for eveyrone else for giving him another shot? I really want Grier gone regardless unless we win the Super Bowl hes had enough lives, McDaniel im still more open to.
2S219TE Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks onto the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
McDaniel has amassed a 28-23 mark in South Beach, but his two trips to the playoffs have yielded zero wins, with the most recent appearance a 19-point loss to the Chiefs. Questions about Miami’s play down the stretch (7-13 record from Week 13 onward) and in cold weather have continued to loom.
The Dolphins still boast legitimate young talent on their roster in Tua Tagovailoa (70.2 PFF passing grade), Chop Robinson (78.7 PFF pass-rushing grade), Jaylen Waddle (71.5 PFF receiving grade) and more, but the state of the team is in flux. Jalen Ramsey (76.9 PFF overall grade) is the last man standing in a depleted secondary and seems likely to be dealt; Tyreek Hill (77.3 PFF receiving grade) and Jonnu Smith (84.0 PFF receiving grade) may also not have much longer with the team; and Bradley Chubb (88.8 PFF overall grade) missed all of 2024.
If a new-look Miami squad makes the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, it would increase McDaniel’s odds of sticking around in 2025. But unless the former 49ers offensive coordinator can finally win a game in late January, his days with the organization seem numbered.
10 NFL head coaches on the hot seat entering the 2025 season
Certain head coaches enter pivotal seasons looking to finally prove themselves, while others need to get over the hump for the first time in a long time.
