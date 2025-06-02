McDaniel on the hot seat

Nothing about the way the team has approached the offseason or the Draft suggests McDaniel is on the hot seat.



And I think that’s a good thing. I see no value in hiring a very young HC and then getting rid of him at the first sign of adversity. I’ve no desire to start from scratch.



I would expect that if Tua plays 12+ games then we make the playoffs and after that who knows … hopefully we get better injury luck than the past two seasons.



Personally, I think a lot of the culture complaints are overstated and gossip … but I won’t be sorry to see Ramsey off the team this year and Hill after next season.



And I’m looking forward to watching a much younger and much more physical team on both sides of the ball.