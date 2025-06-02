 McDaniel on the hot seat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel on the hot seat

He was the top coach listed out of the top 10, but my question is what do you guys need to see from him in order to want to give him one more shot? If we just make the playoffs and get crushed hes gotta go, I want at least a division title and first round bye, even if we lose the home game after that buys him another year. The only other scenario is if we make the playoffs and win a game. Other than that, I want him gone.

Whats the baseline for eveyrone else for giving him another shot? I really want Grier gone regardless unless we win the Super Bowl hes had enough lives, McDaniel im still more open to.

10 NFL head coaches on the hot seat entering the 2025 season​

2S219TE-scaled.jpg

2S219TE Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks onto the field during an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

  • Mike McDaniel's tenure in Miami is at an inflection point: The offensive guru has brought better play but still has no playoff wins to show for it.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

When the Dolphins hired McDaniel before the 2022 season, they sought an innovative head coach who could help the franchise finally break a decades-long playoff win drought. While the first element of that has come true — Miami ranks ninth in offensive success rate and 13th in EPA per play during McDaniel’s tenure — the results haven’t followed.

McDaniel has amassed a 28-23 mark in South Beach, but his two trips to the playoffs have yielded zero wins, with the most recent appearance a 19-point loss to the Chiefs. Questions about Miami’s play down the stretch (7-13 record from Week 13 onward) and in cold weather have continued to loom.

The Dolphins still boast legitimate young talent on their roster in Tua Tagovailoa (70.2 PFF passing grade), Chop Robinson (78.7 PFF pass-rushing grade), Jaylen Waddle (71.5 PFF receiving grade) and more, but the state of the team is in flux. Jalen Ramsey (76.9 PFF overall grade) is the last man standing in a depleted secondary and seems likely to be dealt; Tyreek Hill (77.3 PFF receiving grade) and Jonnu Smith (84.0 PFF receiving grade) may also not have much longer with the team; and Bradley Chubb (88.8 PFF overall grade) missed all of 2024.

If a new-look Miami squad makes the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, it would increase McDaniel’s odds of sticking around in 2025. But unless the former 49ers offensive coordinator can finally win a game in late January, his days with the organization seem numbered.

I want McDaniel to show that he can beat good teams or at least consistently keep up with the good teams, not just punch down on bad teams. I want him to show flexibility in his game plans. I don’t want him to think that just because he designed a play that anyone can run it successfully. I want him to have a solid Plan B if/when Tua misses games. I want him to sit players who don’t adhere to the team rules.

Essentially, I want an adult running the show.
 
Massive speculation at best. He should be probably but he’s not. He’s here with Tua until 2026 pretty much no matter what. That’s the only logical take anyone should have given the contract we gave Tua which ties him here until 2026 and the overall lack of urgency to build a complete unit for this year.
 
Nothing about the way the team has approached the offseason or the Draft suggests McDaniel is on the hot seat.

And I think that’s a good thing. I see no value in hiring a very young HC and then getting rid of him at the first sign of adversity. I’ve no desire to start from scratch.

I would expect that if Tua plays 12+ games then we make the playoffs and after that who knows … hopefully we get better injury luck than the past two seasons.

Personally, I think a lot of the culture complaints are overstated and gossip … but I won’t be sorry to see Ramsey off the team this year and Hill after next season.

And I’m looking forward to watching a much younger and much more physical team on both sides of the ball.
 
