McDaniel On The New Kickoff Rule - #1 WRs and Backs Will Be Involved

Concluding paragraph is interesting too. With our special teams coordinator, maybe we just opt for the touchback from the get go until we see how this is all working out and how it can be successfully defended? Then do we really want Tyreek or Waddle doing this? Same for Achane? It may be fine and not a huge risk play for them given the opposing defenders cannot build up a full head of steam, so I think I am ok with it.
"If teams are regularly making big plays on returns, we could see teams just opt to go for touchbacks even though offenses will now start at their 30-yard-line but that’s one of many things that will remain up in the air until teams start playing games later this year."
Mike McDaniel: Won't shock me if No. 1 receivers, backs want to return kicks
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 season is what impact the NFL's changes to kickoffs will have on the game and we've heard a lot of thoughts on the topic over the course of the offseason.
