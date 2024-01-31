 McDaniel on the TE position | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel on the TE position

BigNastyFish said:
And how OBVIOUS is that! Look at the final 4. ALL with studs @TE.

And of course strong OLs. And it helps to have a RB that you can count on who isn't just a HR hitter.

Basic stuff.
Click to expand...
Let's hope this is just McDaniel building his blocks on the offense one offseason at a time.
 
The question is do we have that player in development, or will we need to use draft or free agency resources?
 
dolfan91 said:
Let's hope this is just McDaniel building his blocks on the offense one offseason at a time.
Click to expand...
Can you imagine what this offense could be with a true receiving threat at tight end and an additional solid to good offensive lineman?
 
You need a tight end that can keep defenders from cheating on the real estate they need to cover

Laporta Kincaid quality
 
dolfan91 said:


Looks like McDaniel is about to go into the lab once again this off-season. The evolution of the offense continues.
Click to expand...


1706662160258.gif

Any way we can coax Gronk back to football:

1706662236722.gif

I know we need a TE but if we draft 1 high over OL I'm gonna cry.

1706662318595.gif
 
kcbrown said:
He didn't realize this over this past off-season?

Everyone knew this.
Click to expand...
Perhaps realized but wasn't able to do anything about. Grier might not have felt good about FA options out there and LaPorta & Pitts aside rookie TEs do take time to develop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom