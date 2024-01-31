McDaniel on the TE position

dolfan91
Looks like McDaniel is about to go into the lab once again this off-season. The evolution of the offense continues.
Let's hope this is just McDaniel building his blocks on the offense one offseason at a time.And how OBVIOUS is that! Look at the final 4. ALL with studs @TE.
And of course strong OLs. And it helps to have a RB that you can count on who isn't just a HR hitter.
Basic stuff.
Perhaps realized but wasn't able to do anything about. Grier might not have felt good about FA options out there and LaPorta & Pitts aside rookie TEs do take time to develop.He didn't realize this over this past off-season?
Everyone knew this.