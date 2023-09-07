McDaniel Presser - Oline, Armstead, Tua, Depth Chart

My God, I'm sorry, but I get more and more tired of hearing him speak. It's getting harder and harder to listen too.
Did you know Mike McDaniel is a human being?! Lol. He has a line in here something like, "if they bring it, it will be brought on you" lmao!!! WTF coach????
Anyway he doesn't commit much to the depth chart and doesn't say if Armstead is starting. Says he thinks the line more than capable. Talks a little on hill, Tua and a whole lot of unnecessary other talk!! Lol. Enjoy if you can.
Did you know Mike McDaniel is a human being?! Lol. He has a line in here something like, "if they bring it, it will be brought on you" lmao!!! WTF coach????
Anyway he doesn't commit much to the depth chart and doesn't say if Armstead is starting. Says he thinks the line more than capable. Talks a little on hill, Tua and a whole lot of unnecessary other talk!! Lol. Enjoy if you can.