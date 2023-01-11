 McDaniel ruined Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel ruined Tua

Yes that’s right. Brian Flores intentionally tried to sabotage him it would seem but he failed. He failed because all Tua did was win. Even if his stats weren’t great, he showed he was a winner

Coach McGenius - by dialing up long ball after long ball, running it the fewest amount of times in the league going into the Jets game, and not designing checkdowns etc for his QB, is directly correlated to the big hits the kid took. And if it wasn’t the concussions, it easily could have been one of those where he got his knees rolled from behind.

We know the org feels Coach McThrowIt was too aggressive. That’s now on record that they want him to be more balanced. I’ll say it - he was reckless with his star QB. And now the kid won’t play in the playoffs which means our season ends this Sunday / we really don’t even need to play the game. Shame on Coach. And if this is truly the end of this young man’s career it will be under McDaniel, not Flo that it happened. How ironic.

I hope McNerd takes some degree of accountability here and can learn from it. I am trying to like this coach but he makes it hard. Reckless. Absolutely irresponsible and that’s unforgivable
 
My friend, respectfully you couldn’t be more wrong, IMO. The blame for all 3 QBs being injured lies squarely at the feet of the FO/Chris Grier… who wouldn’t know an OLineman from an avocado.
 
Agree w the take. But knowing you have an o-line of turnstiles, you have to adjust. Where were the safety valves all season for Tua? The TEs and backs? I’m so angry w this team for what’s happened to Tua
 
Dave Chapelle GIF by MOODMAN
 
I think he is overconfident in himself and that’s a problem. He needs some self reflection this off-season. Not changing the gameplan for Dishwater and Thompson is an example of his stubbornness / arrogance / over-confidence.
 
Wow I actually thought McDaniel was the best thing for Tua. Maximized his game and his stat sheet!
Respectfully I feel that Tua was reckless and lacked awareness. I can't blame this on the rookie HC, who created all that beautiful space for his receivers to be wide open!
 
Hate to completely disagree with you but the hip injury in college is what ruined Tua.

We need to stop blaming everyone else, or the system, or God, or magical elves, etc... Tua got severely injured and it forever changed his approach to the game and made him more prone to other injuries.
 
