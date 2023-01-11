McDaniel ruined Tua

Yes that’s right. Brian Flores intentionally tried to sabotage him it would seem but he failed. He failed because all Tua did was win. Even if his stats weren’t great, he showed he was a winner



Coach McGenius - by dialing up long ball after long ball, running it the fewest amount of times in the league going into the Jets game, and not designing checkdowns etc for his QB, is directly correlated to the big hits the kid took. And if it wasn’t the concussions, it easily could have been one of those where he got his knees rolled from behind.



We know the org feels Coach McThrowIt was too aggressive. That’s now on record that they want him to be more balanced. I’ll say it - he was reckless with his star QB. And now the kid won’t play in the playoffs which means our season ends this Sunday / we really don’t even need to play the game. Shame on Coach. And if this is truly the end of this young man’s career it will be under McDaniel, not Flo that it happened. How ironic.



I hope McNerd takes some degree of accountability here and can learn from it. I am trying to like this coach but he makes it hard. Reckless. Absolutely irresponsible and that’s unforgivable