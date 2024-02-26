 McDaniel should've known Fangio scheme wouldn't work with our players? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel should've known Fangio scheme wouldn't work with our players?

I know we blame Fangio a lot for not utilizing the players the best way but I feel like McDaniel should've realized that scheme wouldn't match the talent we already had.
 
I am sure McDaniel was hoping Fangio would be more reasonable, would work better with staff, as eventually Miami brought in the type of players he needed.

Fangio not playing nice with the other coaches, and playing favorites (Not beat player for job) with the players threw a monkey wrench into the whole thing. How could you say no to such a respected Coordinator like Fangio.
 
I certainly can't fault Fangio's system; it is a popular, much-copied system in the NFL, but great coaches are flexible. They create a system that uses the personnel that they have at the time.
Fangio just flatly refused to do this. Whether stubbornness or just arrogance caused his failure in Miami really doesn't matter; he failed.
He misused his DBs, he misused Ogbah all season long. He misused Van Ginkle early. He was slow to make in-game changes, and worst of all... he lost his player's respect.
He failed... and Grier gave him the quick hook. I wish Shula would have done that with Olivadatti.
 
Agreed. I think his heart was never in Miami, (he was watiting for Philly) and we were a 1 year windfall because Ross opened the checkbook and he couldn't refuse it. Good for Ross but a horrible fit for the team and young HC. I look at Fangio like a hooker, we paid, he faked a few orgasms, took our money and departed.
 
