McDaniel shows he just will not fix his mistakes.

He refuses to change poor RZ play calling, getting to the line slow, soft team. It going to keep costing us and we won't win with him.


It boggles my mind their was not a 10 AM press conference firing him into the sun.

This is the worst Phins lost since the 2001 NE collapse.
 
The end zone fade worked to beat the Chargers week 1 and that’s it. Burn that Play. How about anytime Mike calls it just check to a Mostert/Achane hand off. Much higher chance of success.

It’s like Mike is trying to help Tua’s passing TD stats down there. I don’t understand the calls.
 
