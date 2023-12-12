McDaniel shows he just will not fix his mistakes.

Phinsfan4089
He refuses to change poor RZ play calling, getting to the line slow, soft team. It going to keep costing us and we won't win with him.
It boggles my mind their was not a 10 AM press conference firing him into the sun.
