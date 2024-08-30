 McDaniel signs Extension | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel signs Extension

No complaints from me. Contracts are basically meaningless for NFL head coaches these days, but I’m sure McD enjoys the vote of confidence (and the extra payout if he unfortunately ends up getting canned somehow).

Edit: That sounds a little negative, when I wasn’t intending negativity. I like it. Long may McD reign.
 
