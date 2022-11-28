McDaniel speaks to team after Texans game, and says exactly what I was hoping hear



In this post game team meeting, McDaniel speaks about how the team can improve on playing a full game, and how he can improve on his scheme and play calling in those situations in game like when we struggled after Armstead left the game.

He mentions how he could have done things better and made things easier for Shell and Jackson. I was really glad to hear it because as the game unfolded and we saw how things fell apart in the 3rd quarter around Tua's protection, I had questions about why we weren't giving those guys some help. Especially when it was obvious that the Texans were sending 5-6 players on their rush early in the 3rd quarter.

I'm looking forward to seeing what McDaniel has up his sleeve for this week. Since we are a little beat up again, we need to have our coaches create a plan that can put us over the top in what should be a good game.