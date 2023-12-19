McDaniel Strikes Again with comment to the Media {NSFW}

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 6, 2019
- Messages
- 19,596
- Reaction score
- 98,335
- Location
- you tell me and we will both know
LOL but he is right just focus on the Dallas game.
And **** off?Maybe a few posters around here will take coaches advice
I wasn't aware posters get to ask players questions.Maybe a few posters around here will take coaches advice
Haha. No but they do sit around here talking about Baltimore and seed this or that when we should be keeping our eyes on the game at hand.I wasn't aware posters get to ask players questions.
That’s the reason I became a club member:I wasn't aware posters get to ask players questions.