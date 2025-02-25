 McDaniel - "Team preparing as if Terron Armstead won't be back for 2025" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel - "Team preparing as if Terron Armstead won't be back for 2025"

I'm hoping Armstead returns. Yes his injuries are annoying and we know he's probably going to miss a few games then play through a bunch of games hurt but he's still an outstanding tackle and is coming off a great season.
 
So if a player retires how does the dead money on the remaining contract come into play?
 
If you draft Patrick Paul in R2 and he's not your future, it's another wasted pick.

I understand we want to write all these picks off as busts: Iggy, Cam Smith, etc. But at some point you have to get a player involved. Iggy was buried behind X and Jones for the first couple years. We played a part in not developing him.

If you don't trust your draft picks and you don't have a plan there's no need to go BPA. Just forfeit the freakin' pick. You've got to insert / develop these guys if you want the draft to matter.
 
Patrick Paul season has arrived. Just be sure to add a quality vet swing tackle with starter experience. Think Lamm is retiring as well.
 
Damn Armstead is a big loss for this team. He was fantastic last year and (surprisingly) healthy. Like others have said need to let the young guys sink or swim. Will Campbell/Kelvin Banks/Josh Simmons, o-line might be a decent value pick at 13.
 
Crzynick25 said:
So if a player retires how does the dead money on the remaining contract come into play?
Click to expand...
I'm not an experts on this crap but i believe when he was restructured last year, it was to make it easier for us should he retire. But he will need to be a post June move. Again, stating this from memory. Could definitely be wrong.
 
Crzynick25 said:
So if a player retires how does the dead money on the remaining contract come into play?
Click to expand...

Same as if they were cut however if he were to retire Miami could just not process the retirement until after June 1st and it can be split while not counting as one of two June 1st cut designations that teams are allowed.
 
Good.

Not knowing if Armstead is available on any given week really screws up that week's game plan IMO. We've seem countless times of "maybe" he'll play, or he starts and can't finish the game, enough is enough with this guy. He seems like he would be a good coach though, time to change careers TA
 
It’s being reported by Alain Poupairt that Patrick Paul has been training very hard and has lost over 10 lbs.. Paul says I’ve been training like I’m gonna be the starter

Good for him, wish other important players would get the memo
 
Yeah hopefully he stays this year ONLY because we already need too many other pieces on that damn line. So one more year of him with Paul ready to go (and learn) then we can cut him. Or he can retire. I don't think the $ is much a difference anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom