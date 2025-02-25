McDaniel - "Team preparing as if Terron Armstead won't be back for 2025"

If you draft Patrick Paul in R2 and he's not your future, it's another wasted pick.
I understand we want to write all these picks off as busts: Iggy, Cam Smith, etc. But at some point you have to get a player involved. Iggy was buried behind X and Jones for the first couple years. We played a part in not developing him.
If you don't trust your draft picks and you don't have a plan there's no need to go BPA. Just forfeit the freakin' pick. You've got to insert / develop these guys if you want the draft to matter.