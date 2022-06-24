McDaniel the most impressive new Head Coach in the NFL?

DOLFANMIKE
Part of our 347 Club forum is a thread on All things Mike McDaniel. He's a small treat from that thread for you to enjoy ~
Part of a really good article:
Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer and Connor Orr went back and forth answering questions regarding the NFL offseason so far, and one of the questions was about which head coach has been the most impressive. Breer sided with Denver’s Nathaniel Hackett, but Orr picked Miami’s leading man, Mike McDaniel.
Here’s what Orr said about the Dolphins head coach and the situation he’s put his team in:
McDaniel has been a player favorite at every stop in his career, and the Dolphins have has been no different. He’s even been able to bring some players from San Francisco to Miami like Raheem Mostert, Trent Sherfield and River Cracraft. Coaches Jon Embree and Wes Welker followed him as well to South Florida.“The Dolphins head coach can recruit, and despite what you may think about Tyreek Hill’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and how they could almost certainly backfire, he is already creating a sense of comfort around the quarterback. Tagovailoa has been hung out to dry by this organization for far too long.”