McDaniel & the Use of the FB

utahphinsfan
Cromulent not craptacular
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 12,993
- Reaction score
- 6,980
- Location
- Planet Zero
I found this interesting.
McDaniel wants fluidity in his personnel groupings so that defensive coordinators have to do mental gymnastics to put in the right defenders to shut down his attack.
Breaking down Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s use of fullbacks
In this week's PFN Roundtable, our analysts discuss how Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could implement the fullback position in Year 1.
www.profootballnetwork.com