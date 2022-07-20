 McDaniel & the Use of the FB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel & the Use of the FB

I found this interesting.

McDaniel wants fluidity in his personnel groupings so that defensive coordinators have to do mental gymnastics to put in the right defenders to shut down his attack.
www.profootballnetwork.com

Breaking down Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel’s use of fullbacks

In this week's PFN Roundtable, our analysts discuss how Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could implement the fullback position in Year 1.
I like having a fullback, I loved Rob Konrad.

Also though, it sounds like a Harry Potter knock off series. "Mike McDaniel and the use of the fullback"
 
Looking forward to watching us with a fullback again. True football from the original days.
Well, while I wouldn’t quite call this a return to the slobberknocker days …

I wouldn’t mind a little more power football in our attack. ;)
 
I think its a big advantage anytime you can do something well that most of the league isn't doing. While it's not as if two back sets are extinct or anything, but most teams are just using a backup TE when they do that (or sometimes are using D lineman or o linemen), and they are about as effective as you'd expect, being a big body that gets in the way more than anything else and not really guys out there attacking the edge and setting the stage like a RB lives for.
 
Well, while I wouldn’t quite call this a return to the slobberknocker days …

I wouldn’t mind a little more power football in our attack. ;)
I've found in the last 20 years this team has been its most enjoyable when its actually had an effective power run game. (yes, I do understand that we will actually have a zone rushing scheme)
 
I have wondered how often we will use the FB. We do have a lot of other weapons.
 
