McDaniel updates Waddle, Mostert, Hunt injuries and other Dolphins issues

Kadiddlehopper
Charter Member of the Dolphin's Fan Club
- Joined
- Dec 15, 2004
- Messages
- 4,205
- Reaction score
- 291
- Location
- Sebastian, Fl
Hunt should be able to play by now!I doubt Waddle plays. Holland possibly. Hunt I don’t think so. Mostert will.
Left thumb is not good for a left handed QBTua popped up on the injury report
Same thought, could make it difficult to grasp the ball. Hopefully he is able to play Sunday, Mike White is not beating the Ravens in Baltimore.Left thumb is not good for a left handed QB
Yeah his re-injury has been pesky.I doubt Hunt plays before the playoffs
Would like sooner, but IMO, we need Holland back more than Hunt.I doubt Hunt plays before the playoffs
Hill and Mostert rarely practice on Wednesdays, so not too worried there.Crazy how 3,000+ yards of offense and 30+ TDs didn’t practice today.
Gotcha.Hill and Mostert rarely practice on Wednesdays, so not too worried there.