McDaniel vs. Flores

I know, I know. But I never wanted McDaniel as I believe he was a "flash in the pan". Turns out, I was right! I was really surprised when the dumped Flores. It was a shock. Obviously I had no idea of the internal issues going on.
However, Here we are after 38 games:
McDaniel = 21-17
Flores + 22-16 with a vastly inferior talent.
Bottom line... I love the fact McDaniel and Grier are getting roasted within the sport media. It means they are on the HOT seat and will be gone soon as I don't see any recovery from this situation.
We all know it is more than just a QB issue....
