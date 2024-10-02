 McDaniel vs. Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel vs. Flores

killerb58

killerb58

Master of Reality
Joined
Dec 14, 2010
Messages
70
Reaction score
57
Location
South Carolina
I know, I know. But I never wanted McDaniel as I believe he was a "flash in the pan". Turns out, I was right! I was really surprised when the dumped Flores. It was a shock. Obviously I had no idea of the internal issues going on.

However, Here we are after 38 games:
McDaniel = 21-17
Flores + 22-16 with a vastly inferior talent.

Bottom line... I love the fact McDaniel and Grier are getting roasted within the sport media. It means they are on the HOT seat and will be gone soon as I don't see any recovery from this situation.

We all know it is more than just a QB issue....
 
killerb58 said:
I know, I know. But I never wanted McDaniel as I believe he was a "flash in the pan". Turns out, I was right! I was really surprised when the dumped Flores. It was a shock. Obviously I had no idea of the internal issues going on.

However, Here we are after 38 games:
McDaniel = 21-17
Flores + 22-16 with a vastly inferior talent.

Bottom line... I love the fact McDaniel and Grier are getting roasted within the sport media. It means they are on the HOT seat and will be gone soon as I don't see any recovery from this situation.

We all know it is more than just a QB issue....
Click to expand...
Flores is a coordinator. They are winning with a good hc who has a great mind for offense and bringing best out of darnold. Flores is a good coach...as a defensive coordinator. That;s what he;s best at, not all very good coordinators are meant to be hc. Many good coordinators are just good at that. Flores did ruin tua and didn't help offense at all. I like how weaver is doing, but I wouldn't have minded flores as a dc for miami over fangio for sure, but not as a hc
 
killerb58 said:
I know, I know. But I never wanted McDaniel as I believe he was a "flash in the pan". Turns out, I was right! I was really surprised when the dumped Flores. It was a shock. Obviously I had no idea of the internal issues going on.

However, Here we are after 38 games:
McDaniel = 21-17
Flores + 22-16 with a vastly inferior talent.

Bottom line... I love the fact McDaniel and Grier are getting roasted within the sport media. It means they are on the HOT seat and will be gone soon as I don't see any recovery from this situation.

We all know it is more than just a QB issue....
Click to expand...
Great another “I told you so thread” - take your attention seeking to a therapist where they can help you address your insecurities
 
Not wanting McDaniel….cool.

Wishing we kept Flores….not cool.
 
cltchperf said:
Flores is a coordinator. They are winning with a good hc who has a great mind for offense and bringing best out of darnold. Flores is a good coach...as a defensive coordinator. That;s what he;s best at, not all very good coordinators are meant to be hc. Many good coordinators are just good at that. Flores did ruin tua and didn't help offense at all. I like how weaver is doing, but I wouldn't have minded flores as a dc for miami over fangio for sure, but not as a hc
Click to expand...
And McDaniel was only a run game coordinator before coming to Miami. He didn't even call the plays for the 49ers. So he is no more qualified than Flores was to be a head coach.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom