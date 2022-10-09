 McDaniel was a victim of himself today - second rate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

McDaniel was a victim of himself today - second rate

I don't think anybody is going to impugn McDaniel's ability to scheme up good plays. And there are times when he manufactures great drives in sequence. And look, if you go down to your third string QB first play of the game, 1 game after losing your starter, I know the expectation- regardless of opponent- is that you'll probably lose. But this was a very winnable game if we had just put our best foot forward.

Raheem Mostert was 17/117 at one point today. We didn't top 117 yards passing until the last drive of the game. Raheem finished with 6.2 YPC. Even after that garbage time drive padded some stats, we had 4.8 YPA - a yard and a half less per attempt, and two turnovers there as well. You might think it makes sense that we passed the ball so much in a game that we were down, but almost all of this game when it was a one score game. We ran the ball a lot - most- first downs in that time period, but passed the ball almost every single second down the entire second half, and nearly all of them were 0 yardage or negative plays, forcing third downs where we had no choice but to pass the ball - and the bulk of those were unsuccessful. We consistently stalled drives this way, in a one score game where we had momentum.

Why did we pass the ball so much? Because that's the way the head coach wants to win games. Because it's exciting. Because it makes the coach look good when pretty passing plays are being executed. Because it generates buzz when it works - far more than the run game. But you know what really generates buzz? Just winning a football game any way possible under adverse circumstances and having your team 4-1 with lots of reason to think you'll get better.

I've recounted this story elsewhere on here, but I found it a really good, and meaningful story. Bill Bellichek considers coaching less a matter of strategy and more a matter of psychology - simply understanding your opponent. Most people didn't give the Pats a chance versus the Greatest Show on Turf in 2001, but Bellichek understood that Mike Martz was in love with his passing attack, and that even Bellichek allowed the Rams the chance to win the game otherwise, Martz couldn't resist trying to win the game via passing. So the Pats just gave the Rams Marshall Faulk all game and focused on the receivers, correctly deducing that Martz just was not willing to hand the ball off all game long, even with Marshall Faulk. Given a third string QB on the road, Mike McDaniel refused to win the game handing the ball off to Raheem Mostert today. Just like the amateur OCs of last year went into freezing rain in Tennessee and refused to give the ball to Duke Johnson or win any other way than passing 40 times when the QB couldn't even hold the ball. Similar to Joe Philbin watching Lamar Miller average more yards per carry than his passing attack per pass, but would refuse to run the ball. Similar to Adam Gase making the playoffs with a dominant rushing, play action attack, and getting rid of the running back for peanuts at first opportunity because he only ever wanted to win with his beautiful route combinations.

Coaching in this league - there's the strategy and play design aspect, which McDaniel has, but he coached his way out of a win that could have absolutely legitimized what we were doing. It's hard to even summarize the difference between being 4-1 and winning with your third string QB, compared to being 3-2 while also not even knowing who is gonna be playing QB next week. And that's really disappointing.
 
I don't know bro- if Conner catches that perfect pass it could have been a different outcome. I know it wound up a 23 point deficit, but man we were about to take the lead.
 
dcm said:
I don't know bro- if Conner catches that perfect pass it could have been a different outcome. I know it wound up a 23 point deficit, but man we were about to take the lead.
Click to expand...
That sequence:
#75 false starts on 2nd and 5.
#80 drops a sure first down catch to keep a drive rolling.
Now the field goal is 53 yards.
Makeable, but long.
It was 17-19 Jets at the time.
Games turn so often on missed long field goals.
If Little doesn't false start, or #80 catches that pass, this fan base may not be in such meltdown mode.
But games flip on bad sequences, and it did there today. Despite all of the other critiquing, a lot of which is fair, those three plays is where the game derailed.
 
dcm said:
I don't know bro- if Conner catches that perfect pass it could have been a different outcome. I know it wound up a 23 point deficit, but man we were about to take the lead.
Click to expand...
Negative plays tend to lead to more negative plays. No coincidence a drop comes after a penalty which took you out of field goal range. Run the ball. We had second and 4 in field goal range, got a penalty, and then a drop. The good old fashioned just hand the darn ball off to a guy getting near 6 yards a pop, when you basically are already in position for the go ahead FG range, tends to work pretty well.

Just realize for a second that you're trying to refuse a post about being too cute by saying "if only the 4th string TE caught this pass". Yeah...
 
Bopkin02 said:
That sequence:
#75 false starts on 2nd and 5.
#80 drops a sure first down catch to keep a drive rolling.
Now the field goal is 53 yards.
Makeable, but long.
It was 17-19 Jets at the time.
Games turn so often on missed long field goals.
If Little doesn't false start, or #80 catches that pass, this fan base may not be in such meltdown mode.
But games flip on bad sequences, and it did there today. Despite all of the other critiquing, a lot of which is fair, those three plays is where the game derailed.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure why it even says 2nd and 5 as the TV said 2nd and 4 at the time. RB is averaging roughly 6 YPC. Just came off a 5-6 yard run. Statistically it's pretty likely that we get a first down with just another run, and if not the chances are immeasurably better than you'll convert a third and short, rather than a third a 10.

That Sanders kick took a big drift - it probably would have been good from just a few yards short.
 
brumdog44 said:
I saw the first time you recounted the story. It wasn't good then.
Click to expand...
You know its entirely possible to see something you don't care about and just move on, rather than going out of your way to be a jerk. I know that real NFL knowledge and history is a bridge too far for some.
 
He’ll learn from this. Don’t get cute when you know you can get the yards. He’s still a first year HC.
 
Agreee, I like his schemes and they’re innovative but he should hire a pro play caller
 
Sirspud said:
Negative plays tend to lead to more negative plays. No coincidence a drop comes after a penalty which took you out of field goal range.
Click to expand...
Bull. The pass hit Tanner dead in the hands and in stride. He didn't drop the ball because there was a false start on the previous play.
 
